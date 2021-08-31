What is OnlyFans and how does it work

The exploit of the explicit and personalized content app involves creators and an increasing number of users. The lowest common denominator is fantasy

“To see more follow me on OnlyFans.” This sentence written in the stories of Instagram is accompanied by a video of one who jumps with her tits in the wind. OnlyFans is an app that has been around since 2016 but only in the last year has my uncle started using it too. It works like this: You need to pay a monthly subscription to see and receive explicit content, images and videos produced by individual creators. It’s kind of a Substack for asses. Instead of subscribing to a newsletter explaining what’s going on in Syria, you subscribe to the profile of someone who wants to free herself by filming herself doing turns dressed as Pikachu. After Covid-19 even the screen of our iPhone seems sexy to us. The fact that until recently you had to outlaw or risk death to have sex has brought us to levels of virtual arousal that have never been recorded. Pornhub reported an 18 percent increase in worldwide traffic. OnlyFans recorded a 75 percent growth. It seems that OnlyFans is better than an employment center: “I lost my job and now I pay the rent thanks to OnlyFans”; “I was in debt, I was going to kill myself; thanks to OnlyFans I’m rich and happy again ”, these are just some of the statements gathered by the New York Times.

OnlyFans was born as a platform for sex workers but has now become a space for all kinds of influencers – journalists, personal trainers, make-up artists and chefs. People who lost their jobs during the pandemic found themselves competing with career sex workers, models and more and more celebrities. Cardi B signed up to post backstage photos, “Teen Wolf” star Tyler Posey debuted singing naked with a strategically placed guitar on the pack, and former Disney Channel face Bella Thorne earned more in a day than Montezemolo earns in a month without even undressing. There are also those who undress in an intellectual way. Caroline Calloway dresses up as Ophelia by Millais and La Gioconda in a soft porn version. Okay art creators who studied literature at Columbia like Calloway and personal trainers full of coconut oil, but OnlyFans is still an app where you want to see naked body parts moving rhythmically. During the first months of the pandemic, sex workers saw their incomes evaporate, porn sets were closed, as well as clubs where strippers and dancers performed. Thus, they converted to post on OnlyFans. Many of the hard profiles are uncoated, with styling and pounds of makeup, like on a real porn set.

While porn stars were once distant figures of the San Fernando Valley, the creators on OnlyFans are the neighbors of your friend who lives in NoLo. In addition to the boobs they show you the cakes they have baked, the video games they are playing, the workouts they are doing in the gym. They send you pictures in the morning without make-up, while they masturbate and drink a soy cappuccino stained with matcha. There is room for every inclination, there are also those who pretend to be a puppy dog. Jenna Phillips has started posting kinky videos in which she eats dog food, messes up and gets punished, crawls with a tennis ball in her mouth, and performs other dog tasks, often wearing a collar. Earn 10k per month.

Only my parents think porn pays for itself. Nobody pays to see a Czechoslovakian whipped with nettle or a compilation of foot photos, porn is free and it’s everywhere. Because of this, Paying an artist who strips on OnlyFans might not seem sensible but is becoming a habit for more and more people: you pay a person who does what you want, who grants your wishes. The intimate relationship with your followers is the key. Fans can ask for customized content paying for a video with a certain outfit or a package of three photos per week and one call per month. The fan writes: I want you to do three hundred squats dressed as Minnie for two hundred euros and you can decide if three hundred squats are worth two hundred euros. Few ask for extreme things, most want a boyfriend experience. Better to fantasize about someone you would like to have sex with, who can respond to you, who doesn’t make you feel lonely and uncomfortable. Creators make content on their terms, with the people they want to perform with, at the times they want to. Could this also be feminism? Many creators talk about their profile as if it were a company and write #girlboss under all posts.

Patreon, Instagram, and Snapchat have gone from being a riot of nipples to a riot of t-shirts with boobs on them. Will it happen to OnlyFans too? Meanwhile, on the social network there are more and more male creators – trappers, actors, butchers, unemployed – who masturbate in front of the cam or disguise themselves as ferrets. And many couples. For couples who get high on psilocybin to regain intimacy, I recommend opening a channel on OnlyFans. The biggest risks are harassment and doxing: Late last year, the New York Post revealed the identity of an emergency doctor who had an OnlyFans account. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez intervened in defense of the woman: “Leave her alone. The real scandalous title here is ‘Doctors in the United States need two jobs to survive’ ”. The doctor canceled her OnlyFans account and kept her job. Here in Italy if you are a teacher and you are a victim of revenge porn you are fired. Insulting creators on OnlyFans aren’t just alpha males and elderly hags, many of the accusations come from other sex workers. There is a sex work hierarchy called whorearchy. From below we have sex workers on the street, brothel worker, erotic masseuse, escort, stripper, pornstar, bdsm mistress, cam girl, sex line operator. In the end there are the Elon Musks of sex: the sugar babies – who knows if the creators on OnlyFans will ever succeed in ousting them.

Judging the fantasies, desires, the way other women undress on social networks is an evergreenAlthough fourth-wave feminists are still in 1972 – when Nora Ephron published Fantasies, an essay describing the sexual fantasy she had at age 11: being dominated by faceless males who rip her clothes off. “It’s great, in my sexual fantasy, nobody loves me for my mind.” The feminists of the time criticized it but a fantasy cannot be ideological, you may want to just be your ass sometime. While, shaking the OnlyFans feed, I was trying to take offense at the commodification of the female body, I breathed a sigh of relief: finally just an ass. An ass not accompanied by sentences below to weaken it, excuse it, insert it into the right narrative.