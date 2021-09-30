What is OnlyFans, the hard site that earns thousands of euros for subscribers

The paid content sharing platform is experiencing increasing success. Artists, creators and performers make their photos and videos available to die-hard fans, and members pay a monthly fee to access the material. Among the contents uploaded online, even the hard ones are depopulated.

Those who frequent Instagram and other social networks may have come across the pages of artists, celebrities and influencers who in their bio provide a link to their page on OnlyFans. The platform is in fact experiencing a success that is now impossible to ignore (at the moment it has 25 million users), for a very simple reason: it allows content creators to upload its photo and video servers in a very simple way that followers can then see behind thedisbursement of a monthly fee.

What is OnlyFans

OnlyFans was born in 2016 with the purpose of connect active artists online with their fans and followers, willing to pay to access their exclusive content or even get in direct contact with their favorites. It is essentially one two-sided platform: on the one hand it grants to artists a customizable page where they can upload photos and videos or chat in fans; on the other hand it allows the subscribers to access the pages of the artists to which they are subscribed for the current month.

Subscriptions

The access formula for members of the site who wish to see photographs, videos, illustrations and all the material uploaded to the servers by their favorite actors, influencers, VIPs and performers is that of the monthly subscription. The owner of the page establishes the price to be paid and OnlyFans – after the payment of the fee from which a 20% is deducted for the management of the service – grants the fan access for a month to that particular page. It goes without saying that following more personalities online on OnlyFans involves a greater outlay, equal to the sum of the subscriptions requested by each, while for creators the earnings strictly depend on the number of fans registered in a given month and on the price set for the subscription. The most famous and established can earn tens of thousands of dollars a month.

Who’s on OnlyFans

The site was born as a neutral platform and hosts within it artists of all kinds who think they can make money from publishing original material about them. VIPs and influencers they can decide to upload self-portraits and other material taken from their daily life on OnlyFans; personality of Instagram and TikTok they can choose to reserve exclusive paid content for hardcore fans; singers and musicians leave rehearsals and online exhibits available; YouTuber more or less famous they upload courses and video lessons on the most disparate topics, or exercises or real training sessions.

At the same time, however, OnlyFans does not include censorship on content prohibited to minors, which is why in a few years the platform has become a particularly popular destination for professionals in the hard world – from established stars looking for extra earnings to other types of sex workers, up to simple users of other social networks that want to show themselves more boldly to their followers.

Hard content

This is precisely one of the aspects that made OnlyFans so popular. From celebrities from the hard world to reality show contestants, passing through thousands of other creators around the world – those who use OnlyFans to propose red light material do so relying on a proven formula: use other social networks that reach a wider audience for advertise their activities on the platform. On the one hand, in fact, the contents published on OnlyFans would inevitably be censored on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, Facebook and Twitter, and above all they would not bring earnings; on the other hand, these social networks reach billions of users.

It is no coincidence that Facebook group apps are trying to hinder the self-promotion of OnlyFans pages of a sexual nature by subscribers: a change in the regulation in recent months has prohibited the use of allusive emojis or to cover private parts, precisely to prevent the photos and videos uploaded between posts and Instagram stories from turning into explicit advertising for migration to another platform.