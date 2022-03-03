What is Operation Discovery about?

The Attorney General’s Office (PGR) executed this Wednesday the Operation Discovery to dismantle a transnational criminal network that allegedly defrauded hundreds of citizens in the United States through sexual, financial and identity theft extortion.

The network had its operational center in Santiago, with a territorial scope in Puerto Plata, according to data from the Public ministry.

The members of the organization were dedicated to committing crimes and high-tech crimes. They were constituted in an association of criminals that usurped functions, and that incurred in money laundering and in the illegal carrying and possession of firearms.

Similarly, he adds that they made intimidating phone calls, sent medicines using “delivery” and even usurped official functions of the United States, including that of agents of the FBI.

According to the authorities, the structure used cryptocurrencies and the national financial system as means for the movement of capital in dollars, pesos and they acquired millionaire goods products of their criminal actions.

Research

The organ reported that, in an investigation carried out for months against high-tech crimes, it was that they realized what was happening.

Operative

The raids were carried out in Santiago, Santo Domingo, La Vega and Puerto Plata, in which 45 prosecutors, 105 technicians and 321 police officers participated.

The judicial entity relied on the coordinated work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), of the United States, and the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations (Dicrim) of the National Police.

The actions are carried out under the instructions of the Attorney General of the Republic, Miriam German Britoand the operational coordination of the General Directorate for the Persecution of Public ministrythe Specialized Prosecutor’s Office against High-Tech Crimes and Crimes, the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Anti-Money Laundering and Financing of Terrorism and the Santiago Prosecutor’s Office.