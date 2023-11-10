What is orthorexia and how does it affect mental health?

For the past few years, eating a healthy diet and worrying about one’s health has been a trend. Processed foods, products containing added fats or sugars and ingredients such as palm oil were condemned by a large portion of the population. Eating healthy is important for a balanced diet, but if it becomes an obsession then anything good can be harmful, especially for mental health.

Some? healthy lifestyle habits They are essential so that our body does not get affected or damaged. To this end, many people worry not only about what they eat at each meal, but also about the origin of those foods and how they have been grown and processed.

When these behaviors include limiting food, even not eating any food at all if it is not completely organic or prepared in a certain way, they may do so. Leads to eating disorders Like orthorexia.

What is orthorexia?

orthorexia there is one Pathological obsession with healthy eating And for the quality of food. People who suffer from this disorder turn everything they eat into irrational worries.

This eating disorder was discovered and described by the American doctor Steven Bratman in 1997, Over the years, it has been found only in developed countries without showing any presence in underdeveloped areas.

Although at first it starts as a healthy concern for staying healthy and fit, the obsession begins to alienate them, they spend more than three hours a day thinking about their menu and if They feel guilty if they eat food outside their strict diet.

orthorexics They only accept organic foods that have been grown without pesticides or herbicides, they do not consume products that contain additives, preservatives or flavor enhancers. They also do not eat processed foods or foods that have undergone certain cooking methods.

Most of the time, orthorexics do not worry about the quantity ingested, only about the quality of the product. it usually cause problems Such as significant weight loss, anemia, vitamin deficiency, osteoporosis, hypotension or other mental health disorders such as anxiety, depression or obsessive-compulsive disorder.

officially, He has no official psychiatric diagnosis. Professionals have not been able to reach a consensus to be able to place orthorexia in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders because it does not meet all the diagnostic criteria and there is no evidence of any specific treatment.

In cases where the person affected by orthorexia goes to a specialist on his own, they usually start by correcting nutritional deficiencies and then continue with psychological treatment in the form of therapy.