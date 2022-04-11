What is “Others” in MIUI storage and how to delete it

The storage in android phones, sooner or later, ends up being a headache for all users. Its different categories, the places where the files are stored or the nature of the files can be very confusing. Today we focus on the strangest and least understood category. Yes, we are talking aboutOthers«, a category of MIUI storage quite dark, which can occupy many GB and that it is very complicated to erase completely.

What is the “Others” category in the memory of a Xiaomi

When a user sees their storage starting to get full they head over to the Files app and start to see what the problem is. All MIUI phones separate files into categories: Documents, APKsSystem, Audio, Pictures, APPs, etc.

Among all of them is «Others«, a folder or section for which there is hardly any information. It’s easy to know that if you have many busy GB for Images you should go to the gallery and start deleting, but what do you do if you have many GB in Others? What should you delete?

These types of files located as “Others” on Xiaomi mobiles are files that cannot be recognized by the system. They usually come from third-party apps that have encryption systems or nomenclature unrecognizable by the system. Since they cannot be placed in the standard categories, they are recognized as Others.

Many applications use this type of files, which are stored in different folders and directories. It is almost impossible to know what files are included, since the system does not indicate it. They may be documents, images, videos And a long etcetera.

How to delete “Others” from MIUI storage

This category can be very frustrating, because on many occasions can store several GB of data that you cannot locate to delete them. Free space from «Others»» is a very complicated task to do manually.

There are two much more efficient options for deleting “Other” files:

Go to the Security app and use the cleaner: From this app you can run a deep cleaning of junk files. It will not leave “Others” completely free, but it is possible that it will delete a part of them. These types of files are usually from apps, so if you delete unused apps from this function, you may free up a good amount of GB. Do a factory reset: it is the most radical option, but also the most effective. The files located in “Others» are necessary in many cases, so making a cleaning it will not give you magical results. If you want to do a good cleaning of the memory we recommend you to make a backup and factory reset device. This will clean “Other” of files that have been stored for a long time and you are not able to delete with other methods.

These are the two fastest and easiest ways to be able to free storage of a Xiaomi mobile in the category of «Others«. Remember that a file in this category is not useless, it simply means that it could not be recognized by the system. Maybe the UK busy are necessary for the proper functioning of your apps and system.