What is Parliamentary Filibustering?, by Carlos Burbel and Yolanda Rodríguez.

In a recent publication in the Spanish media conffilegal Article written by Carlos Burbel and Yolanda Rodríguez What is parliamentary filibustering? has been published.

If you are fond of pirate stories then this word filibuster It will look very familiar.

According to the dictionary, a filibuster real academy of the spanish languagewas a pirate who, in the 17th century, was part of a band of pirates who prowled the Antilles seas in search of Spanish galleons laden with gold.

Five films in the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series, produced by jerry bruckheimerwith Johnny Depp like a captain Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom As will tuner And Keira Knightley in the role of elizabeth swanThey describe that world very well.

Although filibusterWhich would be a pirate’s business or trade, has another meaning which comes under the practice of parliamentary law.

And this does not mean that the gentleman’s representative becomes a pirate and goes to sea with a blindfold on his left eye, a hook in his right hand and a wooden leg. but almost.

Filibusterism is generally referred to as obstructionist tactics employed by a parliamentary minority group to delay or even stop the development of a debate.

The Anglo-Saxon meaning of the word filibuster—filibuster—was coined in the United States Senate in 1851.

The rules of the US Upper House allow a senator or senators to speak in succession for as long as they wish and on a subject of their choosing.

This is a trick that, in the past, some senators have used to delay the vote.

And don’t think that, in that country, it’s a thing of the past.

In the US legislative year, which ran from 1991 to 1992, there were twice as many acts of parliamentary filibustering as in the entire 19th century.

However, the filibuster is not an American invention. The senate of ancient Rome had notable filibusters, such as cato the youngerspoke against all day Julius Caesar To block his legislative initiative.

In Spain, during the republic, the representative of the Communist Party, Cayetano Bolivar EscribanoA Jane from the town of Friles made a great reputation for her use of parliamentary filibusterism, which she did not hesitate to apply in sessions in which the vote was expected to be tight.

Cayetano Bolivar asked for the stage, went up to the stage, as our representatives do now, and began to read, without any shame, the “Communist Manifesto” or “El Capital”, which annoyed or bored some of the right-wing delegates who spoke to him. Got angry for not agreeing and went away.

This made it possible for the Left to win votes by a small margin.

American filibusters are often more profane than Bolivar. They read novels or cook recipes.

knight without sword

For those who like the topic and cinema, we recommend that you watch «knight without sword» (Mr. Smith went to Washington), a 1939 film frank caprawith Jean Arthur, james stewart And Claude Rains as the lead actor.

stewart plays in that jefferson smithA naive and idealistic young man who has been appointed senator.

Once in Washington, he has to deal with unscrupulous politicians and businessmen who make him lose his faith in democracy.

However, thanks to the help of his secretary –Jean Arthur-, who is well-versed in and out of politics and the rules governing debate, stars in a scene of political filibustering in the Senate in which he passionately defends democracy and exposes a conspiracy of corruption.

Bernie Sanders against Bush’s fiscal policy

something that the then Vermont state senator also did in 2010, Bernie SandersJoe gained national notoriety for his practice of “filibustering” (in this case talking non-stop to stall debate for more than 8 hours) against the motion. George W. Bush To extend the tax deduction.

A speech titled “On the Greed of Big Business and the Decline of the Middle Class” was published in February 2011, shortly before Sanders announced his candidacy for the US presidency for the Democratic Party.

In a major speech, Sanders asked, “To what extent does it damage our political and legal system by the fact that thugs wall StreetWho caused this terrible recession makes more money now than before taxpayers bailed out their banks? How is it possible that none of them went to jail?

However, parliamentary filibustering is less common in different parliaments.

The presidents of the Chambers have introduced corrective measures to guarantee freedom of expression for minorities and the exercise of their rights, but without hindering the development of their program for the majority.

They are anti-obstruction measures that expedite debate by setting a time limit for the conclusion of a process.

We can see this on television when the Speaker in Congress, or the President of the Senate, signals a red light, establishing that time is up.

At least in Spain, parliamentary filibusters have stopped making it easy.