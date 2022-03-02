What is PatchWall of Xiaomi TVs and how to deactivate it

PatchWall: Xiaomi’s customization layer

PatchWall is neither more nor less than the customization layer that Xiaomi uses on its smart TVs. It allows you to access the apps on your Xiaomi TV that you use the most, as well as direct access to the TV’s HDMI inputs. It has interesting functions such as showing the television signal in PiP mode and another video source such as a console connected to the TV via HDMI.

It is a modified version of android and is limited to the Chinese market as far as content is concerned. That is, it does not have Google services or the Play Store. The brand’s televisions allow you to customize the home screen to show what interests you most.

PatchWall is developed by Xiaomi and authorized by Google for use on Android TV. It also includes Chromecast support so we can send any content to television from our mobile device, for example. The brand’s interest with PatchWall is to become a content provider. In addition, the personalization layer is reinforced with a voice recognition system and an AI that studies our behavior to recommend content that is of interest to us.