What is Paul Stanley’s illness that brought him to the hospital?

Yesterday, the driver Paul Stanley He was absent from the morning show “Hoy” and, despite the fact that most viewers thought that he had not appeared to go to the press conference of his new project called “Perdiendo el judgment”.

was the producer Memo of the Forest, who reported that Paul Stanely would not be at the program’s press conference either because he was hospitalized in an emergency, causing many of the people to be stunned.

Via Instagram, The host of the “Hoy” program shared a photograph that immediately set off alerts among his followers, because in it he can be seen in a hospital bed wearing the classic gown and with oxygen.

Various celebrities sent messages to the driver, including Raúl “El Negro” Araiza, Eduardo Santamarina, Lalo España, Latin Lover, Lambda García and Roxana Castellanos, to whom he confessed the reason why he was hospitalized.

What is the illness that brought you to the hospital?

turns out Paul Stanley had a bacterial infection known as salmonellawhich affects the intestinal system, which reaches the human system, in most cases, by consuming food in poor condition

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, salmonella is a bacterium that can be found in various foods such as chicken, beef, and pork, as well as eggs, fruits, and vegetables.

