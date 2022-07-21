What is Paxlovid, the medicine that Biden receives after contracting COVID-19?

“Friends, I am very well, thank you for your concern,” the president, Joe Biden, wrote this Thursday on the social network Twitter after learning of his coronavirus infection. According to the White House, he has only “very mild” symptoms, but, despite Because he is vaccinated and received two booster doses, he is receiving a new drug for patients at risk. Here is what we know about that drug:

What is Paxlovid?

It is an antiviral drug produced by the pharmaceutical company Pfizer. In December, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized its prescription to patients over 12 years of age, and in early July it authorized its sale in pharmacies.

Who should take it?

This drug is “the best therapeutic option to date in high-risk patients”, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), especially in “patients with mild and moderate forms of COVID-19 who are at high risk of admission hospitable”.

That includes the older people and those with other health problems, such as heart disease, obesity, cancer or diabetes, that make them more vulnerable. It is not recommended in patients with severe kidney or liver problems.

The treatment consists of 3 pills 2 times a day for 5 days.

What do the doctors think?

“It’s a medicine fantastic […] I have prescribed it to my patients,” Mario Ramírez, a doctor and former health official during the Barack Obama administration, told NBC News on Thursday.

“Fortunately there is this medication that if taken within the first five days of the onset of symptoms, manages to dramatically reduce the replication of the virus inside our body,” Dr. Jaime Sepúlveda, director of the UCSF Global Health Institute, said in an interview with Noticias Telemundo. And he added that he is confident that the president will test negative in three or four days.

When was its use authorized in the US?

The FDA authorized Paxlovid last December based on results showing it reduced hospitalizations and deaths by nearly 90% in unvaccinated patients most likely to develop severe disease. It has less positive results in patients who already have protection from the vaccine, and some doctors have reported cases of return of COVID-19 symptoms after treatment with the drug.

With information from AP and NBC News.