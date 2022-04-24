What is persistent Covid-19 and what are the risks of getting it again if the immune system is not active

Dfrom day one covid-19 coronavirus pandemic has brought questions that little by little begin to be resolved. Through different studies, science has been in charge of finding answers to a unknown disease until a couple of years ago.

Covid-19 and its variants continue to worry the population. There are even those keep the symptoms months after having acquired the disease… What is it due to? to the famous Persistent Covid-19, which we will explain in more detail.

What is persistent Covid-19?

The Persistent Covid-19 is the prolongation of the symptoms of the coronavirus once the person is recovered. Individuals usually continue with the discomfort, even three months after infection.

What are the symptoms of persistent Covid-19?

The symptoms of persistent Covid-19 are very varied. Among the most frequent are fatigue, fever, muscle pain, dizziness, sleep disturbance, loss of appetite, and diarrhea. In addition, there are others such as difficulty swallowing, shortness of breath and loss of taste and smell.

What does the recent study from the University of California say? analysis and results

A recent study by the University of California states that people with persistent Covid-19 “They may have underactive immune systems after recovering from Covid-19.” The study was carried out by analyzing 55 people infected with persistent Covid-19.

The trial focused on CCR5, an immune receptor that is involved in inflammation. The members received weekly injections of the antibody for eight weeks, during which changes in symptoms of persistent covid were analyzed.

The experts concluded that CCR5 has a “complex role in balancing inflammatory and anti-inflammatory effects, for example, through regulatory T cells.

Why the immune system may not be active after infection?

The same study led by Otto Yang concluded that people “may have underactive immune systems after recovering from Covid-19, which means that boosting immunity in those individuals could be a treatment.”

How is the immune system of people reinforced? This is what the experts say

Experts have insisted that the best way to strengthen the immune system is through good eating. Having a balanced diet, accompanied by rest, 30 minutes of exercise a day and the non-consumption of alcohol and tobacco.

It is suggested to eat foods rich in vitamins and minerals, paying special attention to vitamins C (orange, strawberry, kiwi, grape, broccoli) and D (salmon, eggs, butter, tuna, avocado).

