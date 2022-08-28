What is polymyalgia rheumatica?

Polymyalgia rheumatica or PMR, is a disease that brings with it pain and stiffness in the neck, shoulders and hips, in men it is presented by a lot of pain in the muscles.

Its main risk factor is unknown, but due to certain clinical cases and studies that have been carried out in this regard, it is believed that genetic and environmental factors have a direct impact on the suffering of this disease.

Symptoms

The main symptoms of this anomaly have to do with stiffness and pain in the neck, shoulders, buttocks, forearms, thighs and hips. Also, it could cause

An important characteristic of this pathology is that the patient could be well and from one moment to another begin to feel the symptoms of this condition; in certain cases, these factors may develop slowly.

In the morning after getting up, the patient usually suffers more intensely from the most common symptom, which is stiffness. Sometimes the pain is so bad that it might wake you up at night, it might make it hard to turn over in bed. Stiffness may worsen during periods of inactivity, such as after a long car ride.

This abnormality is diagnosed by physical examination and some laboratory tests before making a diagnosis. Blood tests will help find diseases that cause symptoms similar to PMR.

The group of medicines most often used to treat PMR is corticosteroids, which are drugs like cortisone. Nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) may be prescribed initially or added to corticosteroids.

Exercise and rest play an important role in your treatment. Exercise helps you maintain or gain energy and muscle strength. Exercise also helps fight overweight and osteoporosis that can result from taking corticosteroids.