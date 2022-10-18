What is popular now in Cuba is ‘Marilyn de Armas’

Last weekend, there were queues in front of the Yara and Chaplin cinemas in Havana to see – outside the streaming of Netflix, unlike the rest of the world – the film Blondeby Andrew Dominic.

The fiction about the life of Marilyn Monroe starring the Cuban Ana de Armas seems to have fueled the “blonde temptation” fever, which these days is also multiplying in tourist markets, such as the one on 23 and F, in El Forbidden.

A few years ago, instead of the face of the American actress, craft fairs were filled with images of the vagabond Charlot, facades of La Bodeguita del Medio or palm trees in bright tones by the sea. Images of Che Guevara and the dour profile of Fidel Castro also appeared here and there, designed to please tourists.

Now, people do not want to demonstrate ideological fidelity by hanging a canvas of guerrillas or commanders in their living room and Chicuelo’s childish face spread so much that it became commonplace, but the blonde with full lips and insinuating gaze did not It has been so much brought and brought in Cuba as in other places. Ideological excesses, official anti-imperialism and other small talk kept her away from brushes and domestic walls for decades.

Having Monroe in the home could be seen some time ago as ideological diversionism, but today it fits perfectly with the desire of Cubans to feel universal. It’s like recovering part of a story that was barely known on the Island until very recently, the same country where Michael Jackson never sang and The Beatles practically began to be heard when its members had already separated.

Given the choice between an olive green beret and a golden mane, many prefer to wake up and look at “Marilyn de Armas”.

