What is premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

PMDD can cause depression, anxiety, and other physical and mental symptoms in the two weeks before your period (also known as a period) starts.

Premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) is a severe form of Premenstrual syndrome (SPM). PMDD can cause depression, anxiety, and other physical and mental symptoms in the two weeks before your period (also known as a period) starts. These symptoms can be so extreme that they prevent you from doing the activities of your daily life, such as working, studying or socializing. PMDD symptoms usually go away once your period starts, or a day or two after.

What causes premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

It is not yet known exactly what causes premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD). However, the scientific community believes it has to do with hormonal changes that occur during your menstrual cycle and a chemical in your brain that affects your mood called serotonin.

What are the symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder?

Most people who menstruate have symptoms of Premenstrual syndrome (PMS), such as cramping, bloating, breast tenderness, or mood changes before or during your period. Most of the time, it just takes a little bit of self-care to ease the symptoms of Premenstrual syndrome. However, in the case of PMDD, the symptoms are much worse and cause big problems in your daily life. If you have any of the following symptoms and they occur consistently for a week or two before your period starts (or they get worse at that time), talk to your doctor or nurse about PMDD.

Symptoms of premenstrual dysphoric disorder include:

Depression

Nervousness or anxiety

Panic attacks

feel very tired

not being able to sleep

Difficulty staying focused

breast tenderness

Headaches

Colic

joint pain

Swelling

Cravings for certain foods

How is premenstrual dysphoric disorder treated?

If you think you have PMDD, your doctor or nurse will likely ask you to monitor your period symptoms for a few months. Also, you may have a blood test or other tests to rule out other problems that may be causing your symptoms. He may also ask you questions about whether you’ve ever had anxiety or depression.

There is no one treatment or medicine that works for everyone who has PMDD. Your doctor or nurse will talk with you about your options, which may include:

Antidepressants called SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors).

hormonal contraceptives

Over-the-counter pain medications such as ibuprofen or aspirin

Changes in your diet and regular exercise

Stress management tools (such as meditation and other forms of self-care)

If you’re having difficulty managing emotional symptoms like depression or anxiety, it’s a good idea to seek help right away from a mental health professional. You can find help in your area at SAMHSA or contact a counselor, your health insurance company, a doctor or nurse. It may also help to talk to a close friend or family member about how you are feeling.

If you are thinking of hurting yourself:

call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255)

go to an emergency room

call 911

PMDD can be overwhelming, but you don’t have to face it without help and support. Getting help from an expert person, whether it’s a counselor or therapist, is a good start. Also, going to a doctor or nurse to help you manage your symptoms can make it easier.

Source: Planned Parenthood