What is prosopagnosia? The disease that Brad Pitt suffers from and that makes many people hate him because they think he is disrespectful | People | Entertainment

It seems that the panorama does not clarify for Brad Pitt. With a difficult divorce underway and alcohol problems from which he is barely recovering, it should be remembered that the actor has been suffering from prosopagnosia for seven years, an incurable disease that involves progressive memory loss.

The Hollywood star continues to appear in great productions and works. However, over the years the disease can only get worse and this is already making it difficult for him to have relationships with people, MDZ wrote.

Prosopagnosia, the disease suffered by Brad Pitt

Prosopagnosia prevents you from recognizing a person after spending some time with them, or even after having been around them. The physical or somatic characteristics of a person are no longer registered in the visual memory of the patient who tends to ignore the other person.

However, this does not happen with people the patient has been with for a long time or with whom the patient has deep and stable relationships. For example, Brad Pitt will not forget the face of his children, but he will not remember the face of someone he has seen days ago.

“A lot of people hate me because they think I’m disrespectful. When I meet them and say, ‘Have we met before?’ I make things worse: they get offended and think I’m self-centered. But the disease is stronger than me, I do not remember the faces of the people. That’s why sometimes I prefer to stay home alone,” Pitt complained in 2013.

Psychological curiosities of the brain 6. People unable to recognize faces. Cases that cannot recognize faces caused by a disorder: prosopagnosia (Greek prosopon means “face” and agnosia, refers to “lack of knowledge”) makes it impossible for them to recognize faces pic.twitter.com/VTh84yboqS – The curious fact (@salo_mon21) May 13, 2022

Divorce of Brad Pitt with Angelina Jolie

Three years later, in 2016, the actor got into a fight with his eldest son, Maddox, on a plane. At that time, the young man was only 15 years old and was the trigger for Angelina Jolie to decide to separate from the interpreter.

Currently, different sources and media outlets assure that Shiloh is the only one of the children of the ex-marriage who maintains contact with Pitt. Vivienne, Knox, Zahara, Pax and Maddox would be estranged from her father.

Since that year, Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt, which was finalized in 2019. But they are still immersed in a tough legal battle for custody of the children, after she alleged domestic violence against him. (AND)

We recommend these news