What is Proxima, the film with Eva Green available on demand

It was 2019 when Proxima debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and went on to garner two Best Actress nominations for Eva Green for the 2020 César Award and Lumiere Award, while French director Alice Winocour was nominated for the Dragon Award at the 2020 Gothenburg Film Festival. The film was then released in practically all theaters in the world, while it arrived directly for the on-demand market at the end of last February. But what is it about Proxima?

Journey to Mars





Sarah Laureau (Eva Green), a woman who has spent her entire life training to become an astronaut, discovers she is the last-minute addition to the crew of the Proxima mission, bound for Mars. Despite her enthusiasm Sarah has to deal with two realities: the young daughter Stella (Zélie Boulant-Lemesle) who suffers from the departure of her mother, and the American mission captain, Mike Shannon (Matt Dillon) openly hostile to the presence of an astronaut. woman.

Style

Shot entirely in real training centers in Europe, Russia and Kazakhstan, the director has chosen a tone so realistic with respect to the settings and the technical aspects that at certain moments the film feels like a documentary, complete with rigorous physical and psychological training. Filming within the European Space Agency with the cameo of royal French astronaut Thomas Pesquet, Alice Winocour proves to be more interested in real space data than science fiction, bringing the story so down to earth that it is filled with a wealth of technological realities, while Sarah has to undergo arduous training, but the woman is a perfectionist who does not reveal any emotion while she is at work, proving that she has, if you pass the reference, the right stuff to go into space.

Proxima is already available on Sky, Infinity, Tim Vision, Rakuten TV, Chili, Apple TV, Google Play and YouTube, we leave you with the trailer in Italian and in the original language.