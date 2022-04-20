What is pyrexia? the new side effect of the third dose of the covid vaccine

A report presented by the Spanish Ministry of Health on the secondary effects of vaccines in people reports an affectation known as pyrexia, specifically detected after the application of the third doses of the Pfizer and Moderna laboratories.

According to the study, 44% of people vaccinated with Moderna and 32% with Pfizer reported experiencing pyrexia after receiving the third dose of the drug.

This means that at least 11,474 people vaccinated with Pfizer and 5,857 with Moderna suffered from this condition, which is actually a fever.

Experts from the Spanish Ministry of Health explained that although it sounds like a serious disorder, it is simply a fever or essential increase in temperature in the body that does not generate any symptoms, beyond heat.

They also say that it can last from three to nine days but, in this period of time, the person can carry out all their activities without any problem.

According to the study, of the percentage of people who experienced pyrexia, the majority were women and only about 423 cases were actually serious.

Other adverse effects related to the application of the vaccines are headache, dizziness and fainting, although another called lymphadenopathy was also identified, which means the inflammation of the lymph nodes that corresponds to an infection by a bacteria or virus.

The evolution of ómicron could make annual vaccination against covid-19 necessary, according to an expert

Pfizer’s senior vice president and global medical director of vaccines, Luis Jodar, assured that one of the possible “future scenarios” of the pandemic would be a situation “between endemic and epidemic”, where omicron “continues to evolve” and booster doses are necessary. in all age groups once a year.

“We may see a situation between endemic and epidemic in which ómicron evolves, each time in a different way, and all age groups need booster doses every so often, for example, a year.” Thus, they would be booster doses “adapted” to the variant, “until a universal vaccine that is impervious to mutations is achieved,” Jodar said.

This was said during the V Seminar for journalists organized by Pfizer in collaboration with the National Association of Health Informants (Anis). During it, Ángel Gil, professor of Preventive Medicine and Public Health at the Rey Juan Carlos University in Madrid, insisted on the importance of reinforcing epidemiological surveillance to control Covid-19 in these future scenarios.

“As long as we continue in an epidemic situation with a moderate evolution, we will have to reinforce epidemiological surveillance throughout the world. We have to dedicate more resources to it”, the expert claimed.

On the other hand, Dr. Federico Martinón, head of the Pediatric Service of the University Clinical Hospital of Santiago de Compostela, has asked to look at the evolution of this and other pathogens not only in humans, but also in animal species, highlighting the ‘One Health’ concept.

“The virus will evolve, because it is its nature, but we don’t know how it will do so. Until now, the speed and expected mutation rate have been met. It will depend on whether it loses virulence and also on whether it does not make more radical leaps in that genetic evolution, or whether it finds other species with an unexpected leap,” said Martinón.

In his opinion, the “good news” is that the new vaccine development platforms have the ability to “adapt to changes.” “The reason for optimism is that we can adapt to the changes that may occur”, which will require more reliable surveillance that better represents what is happening, ”he concluded.

With information from Europe Press.