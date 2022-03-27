What is Python and why is it so popular? | Technology

Python, one of the most popular programming languages ​​in the world, has created everything from Netflix’s recommendation algorithm to the software that controls self-driving cars. We tell you what it is below.

Despite starting as a hobby project under the name of Monty Python, this is now one of the most popular and widely used programming languages ​​in the world.

Its versatility, coupled with its ease for beginners, has made it one of the most widely used programming languages ​​today.

In the next report We break down what this programming language consists of, what its main uses are and some of the companies that currently use it.

What is Python?

Python is a computer programming language often used to create websites and software, automate tasks, and perform data analysis.

It is what is known as a general purpose language, which means that we are going to be able to use it to create a variety of different programs and it is not specialized in any specific one. That is, it can be used for almost everything.

Unlike HTML, CSS, and JavaScript, it can be used for other types of programming such as back-end and software development, data science, or writing system scripts (automation), among other uses.

First released in 1992, is built in a way that is relatively intuitive to write and understand. Therefore, it is an ideal coding language for those looking for rapid development.

A lot of the largest organizations in the world use it somehow. NASA, Google, Netflix, Spotify, among others, use this language to see their services enhanced in a simple way.

Why is this programming language so popular?

python It is popular for several reasons that basically come together in its characteristics.

We explain what makes it so versatile and easy to use for programmers:

Has a simple syntax that mimics natural language ( English), making it easier to read and understand. This makes it faster to build projects and improve them.

English), making it easier to read and understand. This makes it faster to build projects and improve them. Is Very versatile . Python can be used for many different tasks, from web development to machine learning to artificial intelligence.

. Python can be used for many different tasks, from web development to machine learning to artificial intelligence. Is easy to use for beginners so it is very popular among the most inexperienced programmers.

so it is very popular among the most inexperienced programmers. It is Open Source which means that its use and distribution are free, even for commercial purposes.

which means that its use and distribution are free, even for commercial purposes. The archive of modules and libraries of Python, that is, the set of codes created by other users to extend its capabilities, it’s huge and it keeps growing. The broad community that makes it up serves as support for other programmers when they hit a roadblock. Finding a solution is relatively easy, as someone has surely encountered the same problem before.

of Python, that is, the set of codes created by other users to extend its capabilities, and it keeps growing. The for other programmers when they hit a roadblock. Finding a solution is relatively easy, as someone has surely encountered the same problem before. Portable. Python uses portable code, so you can use the same code on different platforms like Windows, macOS, Unix, or Linux.

What are the principal uses?

1. AI and machine learning: Thanks to the features of this language, it is perfect for machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) projects. Why? basically for him large ecosystem of libraries created around it.

2. Web development: Python is often used for develop the back-end of a website or an applicationn, that is, the parts that the user does not see. Python’s role in web development may include sending data to and from servers, processing this data and communicating with the databases themselves, URL routing, and security assurance.

3. Software testing and prototyping: in software development, it can help with tasks such as building control, bug tracking, and testing. With Python, software developers can automate testing of new products or features to make the process easier.

4. Automation or scripting: If you find yourself performing a task over and over again, you could work more efficiently by automating it with Python. And it is that, writing the code that is used to build these automated processes is called scripting.

In the world of coding, automation can be used to check multiple files for errors, convert files, perform simple math, and remove duplicates in data.

It is worth mentioning that Python is also conducive to game development, with big names like The Sims 4, Eve Online or Battlefield 2, They owe their existence to programming language.

Some examples of companies using Python

This language is widely used by many large companies due to the characteristics mentioned above. Just to give some curious examples, We leave you with some of the top companies that use Python today.

1. Google: Python is one of Google’s official languages, along with C++, Java, and Go. From the company itself, they maintain that it has been an important part from the beginning, and continues to be, as the system has evolved. Google uses Python for many of its most popular applications, including YouTube.

2.Netflix: This platform has always been a very open company when it comes to telling how it manages all processes at the development level. And it is that much of the internal software is written with this language.

The Netflix security team uses Python for a wide variety of tasks, including automation of this or risk classification.

However, it relies heavily on Python when training the machine learning models, which it uses for everything from recommendation algorithms, to customizing artwork for marketing projects, to extracting the best frames from a movie.

3.NASA: It may be hard to imagine NASA being another name on the list of global companies using Python, but it is.

He mainly uses it in his Workflow Automation System for shuttle mission planning and data management, in order to meet project specifications without being hampered by unnecessary complexities.

On its official page, it makes available to anyone the consultation of other projects.

4. Instagram: most of the business logic of this social network depends on Python.

i.e. instagram uses this language to perform the operations that occur in the back-end that facilitate the exchange of data between the database and the user interface. Thanks to Python, the interactions of more than one billion users are promoted on a daily basis.

However, Python is not only sought after in specific companies, there are entire industries that depend on the use of programming language. Astronomy, social sciences, AI, and the Internet of Things are examples of fields that have multiple functions that depend on Python.

As you can see, there are many applications for this popular language, with a wide support network and a diverse range of libraries that collaborate in its maintenance and improvement.

Furthermore, there are many reasons why you might want to start learning Python. We are talking about a skill with a future and highly demanded, which is required in all types of industries.