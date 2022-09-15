What is Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin made of?

The remains of Queen Elizabeth II do not rest in a gold coffin, but in one of oak lined with lead, and the viral images that affirm the former actually correspond to the funeral of the Mexican singer José José in 2019.

Users on Facebook and Twitter assure at least since September 11 that the remains of the deceased queen rest in a gold coffin, which is a sample of the colonial legacy of the British crown.

“What Venezuelan gold has become,” says an Internet user in a publication with an image of a golden coffin placed on a red carpet and surrounded by flowers. While another assures: “In a gold coffin rest the remains of the queen… She took our gold to the grave.”

Mexican deputy Gerardo Fernández Noroña also shared the photo.

Facts: The remains of Isabel II do not rest in a gold coffin, but in one of oak lined with lead, according to British media, and with digital tools it was verified that the viral images that so affirmed actually corresponded to the funeral of the Mexican singer Jose Jose in 2019.

Golden coffin for the “Prince of Song”

A reverse search of the image shows that it is actually the coffin of the “Prince of Song”, José José, as reported by Hispanic media such as Telemundo or the Chilean Tele13.

In the images of the singer’s wake, the golden mortuary box is observed, with the same marks that are found in the recently viralized photo.

José Rómulo Sosa, known as José José, is recognized as one of the greatest romantic performers in Mexico and Latin America. He passed away in 2019 at the age of 71 in Florida, affected by pancreatic cancer.

According to various Mexican media, his coffin had a value of between 10,000 and 24,000 dollars and was plated with 24-carat gold.

And the coffin of Elizabeth II? Of oak and lead

Instead, Elizabeth II’s coffin is made of English oak and lined with lead, and was made more than 30 years ago, The Times newspaper explained on Monday.

According to the London newspaper, not even the funeral company Leverton and Sons, in charge of the royal funeral, knows when or who made the queen’s coffin. The coffin was given to them in 1991 when they began working as official suppliers to the British royal house.

Following the queen’s death, EFE Verifies He has also denied that a video showed a child escaping from Buckingham Palace.