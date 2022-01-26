What is rabdomiolisi- Corriere.it

Rhabdomyolysis is a syndrome linked to the destruction of muscle tissue: it manifested itself in a child who died of Covid in Turin
There rhabdomyolysis – which manifested itself, as explained by the health professionals, with monstrous intensity in a 10-year-old child who died of Covid in Turin – a syndrome linked to injury to skeletal muscle tissue.
Symptoms may be muscle weakness, muscle pain (most often in the shoulders, thighs, calves), dark (reddish-brown) discoloration of the urine. These signs / symptoms occur all together in only a minority of cases.
The most indicative laboratory analysis is dosage of creatine kinase levelsenzyme released by damaged muscles in the blood, which are very high compared to normal values.
The destruction of muscle tissue involves the release of the creatine kinase enzyme but also of myoglobin and various electrolytes. The major risk of rhabdomyolysis is acute kidney injury and electrolyte imbalances.
What are the causes – and the cures
In theory, any major muscle damage can be the cause of rhabdomyolysis. The causes can be trauma, electric shocks, convulsions, drugs, toxins, viral infections (as happened in the case of Turin).
Among the less frequent causes we can mention genetic pathologies, extreme physical exercise, prolonged immobilization, very high fever and, on the contrary, severe hypothermia.
In addition to the therapy of the cause, when recognizable, supportive therapy and complications, in particular kidney damage, are required, which is why dialysis is often necessary.
January 26, 2022
