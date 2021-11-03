What is Rai TV +? Attention, it is different from RaiPlay and has other features

After having explored what the HbbTV standard is, let’s go back to analyzing the news related to digital terrestrial. In fact, not everyone knows they probably already have them available a handy service called Rai TV +, not to be confused with the well known RaiPlay.

The latter represents the classic streaming platform that is often “promoted” by Rai itself through commercials and the like, while the former is a service in some ways little known. On the other hand, this is a recent novelty, linked to the aforementioned HbbTV, therefore we refer to a “hybrid” use of digital terrestrial and smart features, which allows you to take advantage of interesting possibilities “without installing apps”.

In other words, by connecting to one of the Rai channels, for example Rai 1 HD, via a Smart TV and pressing the up arrow on the remote control you can access a screen that offers information about the program you are viewing. However, this is not what attracts attention: among the most interesting possibilities we find in fact the Restart button, which allows not to miss even a second of the program involved, making it start from the beginning.

Moving then between the various cards offered by Rai TV +, there is the possibility to quickly access the contents of RaiPlay, as well as to deepen the available radio channels and review the latest editions of the news. In short, it is certainly a service that can be useful to someone. If you want to learn more, you can refer to the page dedicated to Rai TV + of the official portal.