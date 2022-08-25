What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Justin Bieber has?

Singer Justin Bieber took everyone by surprise Friday night when he announced he had Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which paralyzes part of his face. Here is what we know about this syndrome.

What’s this?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chicken pox.

Once chickenpox is cured, the virus continues to live in the nerves. In some cases, it can reactivate several years later and turn into shingles. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is a complication of shingles, which occurs when the virus affects facial nerves near an ear.

What are the symptoms?

Ramsay Hunt syndrome can paralyze part of the face, on the side of the infected ear.

In some cases, it can also cause hearing loss, painful rashes on the ear or face, difficulty closing your eyes or eating, and feeling dizzy.

Is it curable?

Anti-inflammatory drugs or antivirals are usually given to people with this syndrome.

These drugs offer a good chance of recovery. Most people recover completely when treatment is started within three days of the onset of symptoms.

Some people with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, however, have to live with sequelae, such as permanent hearing loss. Weaknesses in the face could also persist. If the facial nerves are damaged too much, pain may eventually persist beyond the disease.

Can we prevent it?

The chickenpox vaccine is a good way to reduce the risk of getting shingles or Ramsay Hunt syndrome in adulthood. In Quebec, a vaccine that protects against measles, rubella, mumps and chickenpox is given in two doses, at 12 months of age and 18 months of age, according to a government website.

A shingles vaccine is also available for people age 50 or older.

Sources: Mount Sinai Hospital Medical Resources in New York and the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota.

− With TVA Nouvelles