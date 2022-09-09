What is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Justin Bieber suffers from?

Tuesday September 6, 2022, singer Justin Bieber announced that he was interrupting his tour Justice World Tour for health reasons. Indeed, the latter suffers from Ramsay’s syndrome.

Justin Bieber announced, on Twitter, to interrupt his tour for the second time since the start of it: “So I’m going to take a break from my tour, for now (…) I’ll be fine, but I need to rest to feel better”. Indeed, last June, he canceled several dates that were to take place in Canada. During this same period, the singer revealed that he suffered from Ramsay Hunt syndrome. “I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, caused by a virus that attacks a nerve in my ear and in my face, causing facial paralysis. he explained.

The Ramsay Hunt syndrome suffered by Justin Bieber was discovered in 1907. On the orphea portal for rare diseases and orphan drugs, the latter is defined as a “rare infectious disease characterized by auricular shingles associated with peripheral facial nerve palsyoften accompanied by other cranial nerve damage”. This disease can occur at any age, and is caused by reactivation of the varicella or shingles virus. Reactivation is often caused by a period of intense stress, but it can also occur after a vitamin deficiency or a decrease in immune defences.

Justin Bieber said that “it’s pretty serious”. Indeed, Hunt’s syndrome is not to be taken lightly, but it can be treated. The singer does not say what treatment he is following, but explains, in an Instagram video, that he does exercises to regain motor skills in the right part of his face.