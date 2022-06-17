What is Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the condition Justin Bieber suffers from?

In his social networks, the American pop music singer Justin Bieber announced that he suffers from an unusual disease that caused facial paralysis. “It’s because of a virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to be paralyzed,” Bieber explained to his followers.

“As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can’t smile on this side of my face. This nostril won’t budge”, The pop star continued to detail, while showing the consequences of what was diagnosed as Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

According to the American organization Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome occurs in people who have had chickenpox. “Once you recover from chickenpox, the virus stays in your body, sometimes reactivating in later years to cause shingles… which affects the facial nerve near one of your ears. It can also cause unilateral facial paralysis and hearing loss.”, explains the entity.

“The nerves that go through the face go through very narrow bony channels, and when they become inflamed they swell and lose their ability to function,” adds Anna Wald, an infectious disease specialist at the Washington University School of Medicine, quoted by The New York Times.

According to information from Medline Plus, the website of the United States National Library of Medicine, Ramsay Hunt syndrome mainly affects adults, although it is also rarely seen in children.

Symptoms may include:

Severe pain in the ear.

Painful rash on the eardrum, in the external auditory canal, in the earlobe, on the tongue or on the palate, on the side of the affected nerve.

Hearing loss on one side.

Sensation that things are spinning around (vertigo).

Weakness on one side of the face causing difficulty closing one eye, eating (food falls out of the side of the weak corner of the mouth), grimacing, and fine movements of the face, as well as drooping of the face and paralysis on one side of the face.

This is the Instagram post in which Justin Bieber tells his followers the details regarding his illness:

How is the treatment for Ramsay Hunt syndrome?

Steroidal anti-inflammatories and some antivirals are usually prescribed. In some scenarios, treatment with strong analgesics is also required if the pain persists even with the use of steroids.

As recommended by Medline Plus, while you have facial weakness, it is convenient to use an eye patch to prevent injury to the cornea (corneal abrasion) and other damage to the eye if the eye does not close completely. Also, some people may use a special eye lubricant at night and artificial tears during the day to prevent the eye from drying out.

Regarding the prognosis and evolution of the syndrome, once the relevant treatment has been started, if the nerve does not present significant damage, the person should recover after a few weeks. Nevertheless, if the nerve damage is more extensive, you may not fully recover even after several months.

The National Library of Medicine of the United States notes that the chances of recovery are better if treatment is started three days after the onset of symptoms. If so, most people make a full recovery. On the other hand, if the treatment takes longer to start, the chances of a complete recovery decrease markedly.

Risk of complications?

As with other diseases, Ramsay Hunt syndrome is not exempt from complications in the person, for example: