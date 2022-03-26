What is raw veganism, the feeding method adopted by Anne Hathaway – Revista Para Ti

The actress confirmed that she became ‘raw vegan’ after playing the role of Rebekah Naumann in the miniseries ‘WeCrashed’.

Anne Hathaway revealed that he turned ‘raw vegan’ while practicing method acting for his role as Rebecca Neumann in the recent miniseries WeCrashed.

During his appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbertthe comedian asked her if she followed the method for playing the role of the businesswoman, to which Hathaway replied that she “couldn’t prepare for the character like she usually does because of her kids.”

The 39-year-old actress said, “Let me explain. Yeah, I mean, my kids love me, and I’m sure on some level they care about what I do, but they also just love their mom.”

“I don’t really immerse myself as much as I did before having kids. But I got into yoga a lot,” added the star of the witches.

She went on to thank her diet teacher who helped prepare her for the character, adding: “Rebekah is a very passionate vegan. I became raw vegan. I did that, I don’t know if you guys have ever gone vegan.”

Hathaway added “By the way, it’s great. And we should do everything we can to eat vegetables.”

What is raw veganism

According to the portal Salud 180, according to a study published by The National Institute of HealthUnited States, the raw veganism It is based on a 100% vegetable diet. regularly by vegetables that are not cooked.

It is the union between veganism and raw food (raw foods and plant foods). Nothing of animal origin is consumed, not even dairy or eggs.

One of the main advantages of raw veganismor it is the quality of the nutrients, since it is known that some vegetables when overcooked can lose some properties.

