What is Ray Tracing or ray tracing and how it influences a video game

ray tracing allows to have more realism in the different scenes thanks to a Improved title lighting. How do you get it? We explain it in the next paragraphs if you want to know if it is worth it or what the technique contributes.

What is Ray Tracing and what is it for?

Ray tracing is a technique or rendering technology which calculates the bounces of rays from different forms of light and achieves dynamic shadows on 3D objects. It is a technique that requires powerful hardware and has many advantages in the end result, but one main drawback: it consumes a lot of resources.

What Ray Tracing achieves is not new or exclusive but a new way of achieving reflections and shadows in video games, something that was already done. But Ray Tracing makes it better. Until now, it worked as follows: the console or the computer “sees” a 3D scene and by calculating the distance to objects, it knows or chooses where the light is coming from or which ones are ahead. Thanks to this information, the scene is drawn as a 2D image. But with Ray Tracing more realism is achieved in all the scenes and a better and more dynamic result. Of course, for this you need to have compatible hardware and not all graphics cards are compatible with this ray tracing technology.