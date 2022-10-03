what is real and what is fiction by Marilyn Monroe

Did Marilyn Monroe have a three-way relationship with Cass Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson Jr.? Did John F. Kennedy sexually abuse her? Was she a victim of abuse by baseball star Joe DiMaggio?

Since the premiere of Blonde On Netflix, the film that has triggered the expectation that Ana de Armas aspires to the Oscar, hundreds of thousands of Google searches occur every day in those same terms. Curiosity about the life of Marilyn Monroe, or Norma Jean Baker, told so many times in biographies and movies, seems never to be satisfied. And it is actually a paradoxical situation, because Blonde It does not have the intention of rewriting the events that happened in the life of this 20th century icon, nor does it intend to bring his figure closer to a younger audience. To understand his true goal, and to ask ourselves the right questions, we have to travel back more than 20 years.

We are in the year 2000. Joyce Carol Oates, the great lady of the American thriller, fixes on the list of candidates for the Nobel Prize for Literature, publishes Blond. It is a very long fictionalized biography of Marilyn Monroe for which she has been documenting for years, if not decades. Joyce Carol Oates has read all the previously published biographies of Marilyn, she has thoroughly studied her career, she has seen and read again and again all her movies and interviews, she has gone through thousands of clippings about what could and could not happen in Marilyn’s life. the ill-fated actress And with all that enormous material, she makes a creative decision that is the one that must be assumed and understood in order to digest the film. Blonde in the most appropriate way.

Given that there are insoluble contradictions in the different versions, that it is impossible to know to what extent something that is pointed out was true or not, that there are great gaps in some stages of Marilyn’s life, Joyce Carol Oates decides the following: instead of sticking to the one hundred percent corroborated data, she sticks one hundred percent to what she intuits was the real story after her arduous investigation. In other words, she captures the essence of what she is sure happened and tells it through the scenes that best define that point of view.

Said more literally. For the author, it is not so important whether or not Norma Jean, at the time she began to be Marilyn Monroe, had a relationship with Cass Chaplin and Edward G. Robinson Jr. The important thing for the writer was to tell Norma’s conflict Jean of having a vague father figure, linked to the Hollywood industry but at the same time invisible, absence as a vehicle for lack of love and unfulfilled expectations. And, knowing that at that point there is a dark zone in Marilyn’s sentimental life, he builds that relationship that could or could not be with two characters also affected by that parental conflict, two sons of great actors who saw their offspring as disappointing beings.

The same thing happens with the abuse of other men like Joe DiMaggio or JFK. No, there is no evidence that one of them hit her and that another abused her, but those fictional scenes seek to reach an essence of truth: she was a woman absorbed, squeezed and shaken by the men she was close to, by those who supposedly killed her. they wanted from a desire for toxic possession and those who supposedly considered her a piece of meat that they could devour with their friends. In fact, neither in the novel nor in the film do these figures have their own names, they are El Deportista and El Presidente, so that the allegorical character of these relationships is reinforced. Each one represents a vector of abuse on the figure of a broken woman, mentally and physically carbonized, crossed by all the forces of a patriarchal structure that leads her to all abysses.

It is not only a vision of sexist abuse. This formula can also be applied to the construction of her personality, colored by her mother’s mental illness, and her conception of what it means to be an actress, which has to do with feeling possessed by that ghostly friend who shed some light and illusion in the dark time of the orphanage.

In short, there is little point in stubbornly denying or reaffirming what is real and what is fiction in Blonde. Because what it proposes, what makes us talk about a transcendental novel of its kind, and a film that fully adheres to that idea with more or less wisdom, that’s another story, is that the best way to tell the reality of this woman is through fiction. When you read the novel, there is an effect that has similarities to magical realism: the reader feels that he really knows Marilyn but not because he has accumulated more data about her, but because he has inhabited her spirit. Obviously it is a mirage, an illusion made with the same elements with which icons are built. what you get Blonde it is to give birth to a new myth on the ashes of another myth. That of the woman used and discarded by a macho and terribly hostile society.

This wonderful artifice is surely annoying to those who were attracted to the classic myth, either in its flatter aspect (the sexy blonde actress full of charm and sparkle) or in its more nuanced aspect (the traumatized woman with a feminist spirit). that did not survive its own success). But it connects with those who intuit that the true essence of a person is not told through objective facts but through stories, sorry for the pot, multidimensional. In Marvel plan, you can apply it to your own life: surely there are parts of your story that you could explain better in a fantasy multiverse than by relying on concrete facts. Surely it has sometimes happened to you that someone has seen a truth in you before you were aware that it existed.

Joyce Carol Oates in the novel, and later Andrew Dominik in the film in a more synthetic way, invoke the power of fiction to tell reality in a much deeper way than ‘true events’ will ever be able to do. That’s why it doesn’t matter if you try to criticize her works for possible inaccuracies. Our recommendation is that you read it or see it with the eyes of intuition. The person you are about to meet is not Marilyn Monroe, or even Norma Jean Baker. She is the brainchild of a great writer who is alive as she is alive as Tolstoy’s Anna Karenina. And that she will continue to live as long as her presence, in the reader’s mind and now in the viewer’s, is part of the collective imagination.

And this is important because the novel on the one hand, and the character played by Ana de Armas on the other, are factors of change in that common consciousness that previously placed the myth of Marilyn in a very murky space in feminist terms in particular and a human. usually. The Marilyn of Joyce Carol Oates (and of Ana Armas) did not experience exactly the same things as the real person, but her effect on that collective imaginary in which the myth of Marilyn has always had a space is real. very defined. And that change has real consequences, for many positive insofar as it replaces the sexy and superficial blonde with a much more complex woman, for others revisionists and absurdly annoying well-thinking imposition. In any case, it is not so much a question of doing justice to a woman as of imploding from within the idea that one has of a certain type of women until now represented by that woman.

It is also an alert in the minds of all those who receive this impact, because it makes you question how other icons, other myths, have been built. Who has handled that story and with what intentions. Also what happens when other new constructions are opposed. In a philosophical way, surely beyond the possibilities of the writer, this creative exercise reveals the scaffolding and vapors of that collective consciousness with which we explain our history through the stories of characters known to all. Stories that are never innocent.