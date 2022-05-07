What is really celebrated on Cinco de Mayo in Mexico?

It is the most popular Mexican commemorative date abroad. While in Mexico, Cinco de Mayo is just another historical date, countries like the United States see it as an opportunity to celebrate mexican culture.

Its celebration is of such magnitude that it makes Cinco de Mayo sometimes confused with the most important national holiday, the Mexico’s independence daywhich is celebrated on 16 of September.

Beyond closing public schools across the country, In Mexico it is not customary to celebrate this date. But the type of festivities vary in the United States, and they all coincide in emphasizing Mexican folklore, gastronomy and heritage.

What happened on May 5?

May 5, 1862 marks the day of the Battle of Pueblain which the Mexican general Ignatius Saragossa He led almost 2,000 soldiers and 2,700 peasants, among them indigenous Zacapoaxtlas, against the French army.

Despite the fact that a large part of the Mexican forces defended themselves only with machetes and spears against the pistols, carbines, bayonets and cannons of the French troops, it was Mexico who took the victoryand the Battle of Puebla made Zaragoza a Mexican hero.

However, this victory did not last long, because a year later 35 thousand French troops managed to defeat the Mexican army. Which would lead France to take control of the capital and impose the Austrian Maximilian of Habsburg and his wife Carlota as emperor and empress of Mexico.

The Battle of Puebla represents a Important victory for the Mexicans by the result of the confrontation of disparate forces: while the Mexican forces were considered inferior, they managed to defeat one of the most experienced armies, one with a reputation for being invincible.

Why do other countries celebrate it?

Although currently the celebration of Cinco de Mayo seems to have left the Battle of Puebla in the background, there are many explanations as to why it is so popular in the United States.

Mexican historian, writer, and politician Justo Sierra suggested that if Mexico had not defeated the French at Puebla on May 5, 1862, France would have come to the aid of the Confederate States of America in the American Civil War and the fate of Mexico. the United States could have been different.

Another reason is that the festivities of the date began to expand due to the rise of the Chicano movement in the 1940s and the celebration of the Mexican-American culture, one that began to be cultivated more than anything else in the western United States.

The festival ended up spreading to the rest of the territory in the 1950s and 1960s, but it was not until the 1980s that it gained popularity, when merchants took advantage of the festive nature of the day and began to promote it.

Today there are several American cities that celebrate Cinco de Mayo annually: In New York A parade is held in Central Park, in Los Angeles Californiaa festival with civic and cultural ceremonies is organized.

Outside of the United States, there are other countries that also celebrate Cinco de Mayo albeit to a lesser extent, emphasizing Mexican cuisine, culture, and music.