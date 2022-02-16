What is really happening to oil

Quote one hundred dollars a barrel it is getting closer and closer for the price of oil. But retirement moves away for the “king” of energy resources. He is still reluctant to abandon his throne or, at least, a relative majority position in a global market that sees him undermined by natural gas and renewable sources.

In recent weeks, Brent crude, extracted in the North Sea, a key benchmark for the European and Western markets together with the Texan Wti, has fluctuated around the bar of 90 dollars a barrel, falling slightly below it around the day of 10 February for the positive news about possible Iranian nuclear deals. The reason for this is primarily due to the resilience of demand, driven above all by Asian markets, and the global logistical chaos that has upset the commodity market.

In short, in the new raw materials super cycle linked to the battle for the energy transition and the geopolitical challenge of natural gas, there will still be room for “King oil”. And the famous saying that the Stone Age did not end for lack of stones comes to mind: while discussing how to abandon it, the world is increasingly thirsty for oil. Witness the rush for crude oil that even Joe Biden’s “environmentalist” administration in the US has cleared customs duties, increasing mining permits compared to Donald Trump. The International Energy Agency (Iea) has calculated that oil production has risen by 4.6% between September 2020 and 2021. Already at the end of last summer, analysts, notes Gianni Bessi on StartMag, “They claimed that world demand will return to its pre-pandemic level, ie around 100 million and pass tons”, predicting that this quota could even be exceeded in 2022. Schroders, one of the leading global asset management giants, has fact confirmed in his studies this forecast: “We expect oil demand to grow to 100.23 million barrels per day in 2022, with an increase of 3.5 from 2021 and well above the 2019 levels of 98, 27, ”he wrote in a recent report.

In the months when the global economy was recovering after the first Covid blow and the demand for oil has returned to growth, large oil companies have been fearful of starting a new investment cycle to produce more crude oil due to the analysis of the opportunities offered by the green turning point and the energy transition. However, this has led financial operators to consider it difficult to increase investments in extractive activities, which however the market believed could result in a shortage of supplies and an increase in price in the short and medium term, starting the more classic cycle of self-fulfilling prophecies. The inflationary blow that hit natural gas and electricity did the rest, calling for a healthy realism, also considering the fact that the “geography” of demand has seen the “King” of energy markets become increasingly dependent on the attraction of Asian markets. The dynamism of which has been discharged on the West leading to a bomb in the price of oil which, growing in the prices, in the stock market value and, conversely, in the dynamism of the financial bets associated with them, will be increasingly conditioned by the medium-long term prospects of major consumers. And this requires us to deal again with the most demonized, mistreated, criticized but still decisive resource in the era of energy transition. Like any elderly ruler, capable of defending his position even in moments of greatest threat.