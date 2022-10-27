What is really health?

The WHO defines “health” as a state of physical, mental and social well-being.but who reaches that state?

Someone ever in some orgasm or in the state of enlightenment, but sticking to this definition the rest of the time the rest of the people are sick. You just have to classify the disease so that he enters into social security and retires receiving a payment for being totally or partially useless.

Nevertheless, the concept of health can be very broad or narrow depending on the person, their culture, their possibilities or their social security. It is something relative, like the feeling of well-being.

To be well or not to be well in terms of health

There are those who are fine despite suffering from a serious and, of course, fatal illness (they die even when “healthy”) and there are those who live without well-being even though they have not been diagnosed with any illness.

Health is a state of adaptationan ability to survive the vicissitudes of life until death arrives, it is a balance to survive. Even illness would only be a reaction looking for that balance.

The body always tends to survival as long as possible and in the best possible conditions.

There is a concept of “social security” health, of really sick people who, no matter what happens, are not discharged even for their burial, although there are also those who play sick so as not to work one day without another with a thousand excuses. And the two terms are often confused.

Being healthy: what is salutogenesis and pathogenesis

Today the term is beginning to be used “salutogenesis”, which means the opposite of “pathogenesis”.

salutogenesis is a health diagnosis according to which there are different types of health, just as there are different types of illness.

Global health diagnosis depends on heredityof our good relationship with the environment and with others, of our degree of satisfaction with the life, our ability to adapt to the external and internal world, of our capacity for spirituality.

And yes, there are types of health. Even many of the pathologies that we have defined like diseases actually would be the opposite: a healthy adaptation reaction in order to recover and maintain health.

Health depends on the environment, behavior, culture and mental conditions to accept life.

And with all these definitions, there is only one that defines you as someone who is healthy: the perception you have about yourself.

Habits of life to be well and enjoy health

The option of a long life is forged in every momentgetting ready to live, as the Arab proverb says, “cas if it were the last day and as if you were going to live a thousand years“.

Wanting to live long and healthy is a normal aspiration. Medical systems such as Traditional Chinese Medicine or Ayurveda are based on it. We know that we cannot be immortal, but we do there are those who manage to live healthy for more than a hundred years.

In genetics it has been observed that longevity is related to telomere length, the distal part of the chromosomes. These, with each cell division, shorten and there comes a time when they no longer divide or do so poorly, which can cause tumors or other diseases.

The epigenetics studies the external situations that influence the lengthening of telomeres.

The studies on old peoples point out that what is important is not only genetic inheritance but, above all, lifestyle.

There are people who, due to their lifestyle, could be “old” at 35, while there are others who live fully and productively past one hundred. Many people do not define their age based on their years but on what they are capable of doing.

To grow old knowing how to adapt to changes and in good health, it helps to follow a few basic rules:

Carry one vegetarian and fair food diet almost hypocaloric and alternating days of fasting.

almost hypocaloric and alternating days of fasting. Do regular and varied exercise without competitions or great efforts.

without competitions or great efforts. practice the meditation mindfulness and self-awareness.

mindfulness and self-awareness. Respect to others and lead a good coexistence with those around us.

and lead a good coexistence with those around us. And also, rejoice in life and with life.

a life choice

A long and happy life is the result of personal choice in matters such as diet, exercise and how to deal with adversity.

I remember the end of the novel Zorba, the Greek of Kazantzakis. The vital Zorba, about to die says: “I have done many things in my life; however, they have not been enough. Men like me should live a thousand years“. Then he gets up and looks out the window, clinging to the frame, contemplates the mountains in the distance, opens his eyes wide, bursts out laughing and neighs like a colt. A full life until the last breath, an instant of life, a spark of eternity in the infinite time of the universe.

Thehealth in old age is measured more by the ability to do things and be autonomous than by diseases. If you are socially and intellectually active, you can consider yourself healthy even if you have a chronic illness.

Dr. Pablo Saz, naturopathic doctor and president of the European Association of Classical Naturopathic Medicine.

To be healthy we need self-competence, self-esteem, self-regulation, of knowing how to balance an order of life. We have to place ourselves in the world, see the importance of our body, have meaning and values ​​in life, know where your friends are and where you stand.