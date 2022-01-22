what is “Rebecca Syndrome”: LOLnews

The latest rumors about Charlene of Monaco describe her as suffering from “Rebecca’s syndrome”: how does this disease manifest itself?

THE celebrations for Santa Devota they are approaching but they have not yet arrived from Palazzo Grimaldi official news on the return of Charlene of Monaco at home. The hypothesis that he can finally get out of the Swiss clinic where he has been for weeks is fading and leaves room for another scenario supported by the theses of magazines such as LC News or Schlager.

Charlene of Monaco, how is the disease that would have struck her manifested?

Princess she would not be affected by addiction to drugs or sleeping pills, but from the so-called “Rebecca syndrome“: it’s about a pathological and obsessive jealousy towards the partner who causes profound physical and mental debilitation.

These are the latest rumors about state of health of Alberto’s wife, known tombeur de femmes with an important past. In addition to the two twins the former swimmer had, the Prince had – out of wedlock – two other children, Jazmin Grace and Alexandre Coste, recognized years after their birth.

That Charlene was intolerant of palace life, its rules and showing herself in public is well known; we also add the bad relationship with Alberto’s sisters which she might be equally jealous of because of their constant meddling in her life.

Illness of Princess Charlene, Palazzo Grimaldi is silent

In addition, the presence of Nicole Coste, mother of 20-year-old Alexandre, who knew how to get ahead and take on an increasingly important role, even “glamor”. The former hostess, in fact, in the months when Charlene was away, appeared alongside Albert of Monaco in some social events together with the Grimaldi family.

The Prince has been trying to fix it in recent weeks by renting one villa in Zurich to be as close to his wife as possible and give her all the necessary reassurances, but will this be enough to make all her fears disappear? January 26, the day of the patron saint of Monte Carlo, is approaching… We’ll see if Charlene will have the strength to show herself to her subjects.

Photo: Kikapress