What is Renault’s E-Tech technology and how does it improve

If we see it from the most competitive side, we find that this E-Tech was the first big collaboration between the then Renault F1 Team (today Alpine) and the technical department of the French house. All where in terms of electrical energy management it was key when designing the hybrid engine used in Formula 1, mandatory by regulations since 2014. Thus, all the advanced solutions in energy efficiency management have been transferred to the E-Tech technology of street vehicles.

The backbone of Renault’s E-Tech technology is found, on the one hand, in a new gearbox without clutch and, secondly, the incorporation of two electric motors. This is the one that is included in urban models such as the Clio (here its technical sheet), Captur and Mégane, and that have been made very potential and promising in the market thanks to her.

From Formula 1 to the streets, and from competition to day to day. Renault’s E-Tech technology engines are the brand offensive with which the diamond firm intends to offer efficient vehicles with a good level of dynamism and performance at its controls.

What is it about

But, let us start at the beginning. This well-formulated E-Tech technology, which is the subject of more than 150 patents, is based on principles common to those of Renault F1 single-seaters: achieving maximum efficiency both when it comes to Recover energy like when you have to use it again.

In Renault E-Tech models this energy can be used to help move the heat engine when acceleratingor to guarantee filming in 100% electric mode (provided conditions allow) for as many kilometers as possible.

The brand does it by counting on vehicles ‘full hybrid’the so-called self-recharging HEVs such as the Clio E-Tech, as well as their own ‘full plug-in hybrid’, with the hybrid versions plug-in PHEVs of the Captur E-Tech Plug-in and the Mégane E-Tech Plug-in (the latter now also with its EV specification).

Everything is completed with 100% electric, more specifically with the latest and most updated version of the Zoe. These new models are part of a Renault Group strategy of massive electrification of its rangewhich contemplates having up to eight 100% electric models and 12 electrified models (hybrids and plug-in hybrids) by the end of 2022.

In particular, the E-Tech hybridization offer proposes an electric driving experience that limits CO2 emissions, and puts driving pleasure and maximum efficiency within the reach of the majority.

Your improvements in handling and response of the car

The improvements are fully seen in the newer models, and not only from Renault itself, but from the rest of the brands that are in the group. For example, Dacia. We see it with its 1.6 E-Tech versions, both in a hybrid version and in a plug-in hybrid variant, from which it will now give way to the 1.8 E-Tech technology, whose cornerstone is the new 1.8 (HR18) engine that the Group is developing Renault.

In parallel to this, what we see is that this E-Tech technology that we have with these electrified Renaults will allow us to have better control of the car and its propulsion system. But also in regard to their consumption. this will reducing up to 40% in our urban journeys compared to a thermal vehicle. We will be able to get the most out of driving in electric mode thanks to aspects such as the technology of the integrated regenerative braking. What they will do is recover energy and enjoy the benefits of hybrid driving for longer without having to fill the tank.