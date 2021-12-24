What is reported by Turin does not correspond to the truth

The APU Old Wild West Udine replies to Reale Mutua Torino, which yesterday evening, after the match, had accused the Friulian club of not having agreed to the postponement of the race itself, nor to the carrying out of new quick swabs. This is after the positivity of a player among the hosts.

Following the championship match held yesterday evening between APU OWW and Reale Mutua Basket Torino, the host club decided to issue an official note to complain that the match would take place in a “surreal atmosphere” and “anything but serene ”, attributable to our alleged unwillingness to check the health of the players through a cycle of quick swabs.

Unfortunately, we must remind our colleagues in Turin that the protocol for our competitions, drawn up by the Italian Basketball Federation, which contains “indications for the planning, organization and management of sports activities aimed at containing and against the spread of infection by Covid “, prescribes that, in case of positivity of a team member (players, members of the technical, health and management staff), all the others must undergo a molecular swab and that, if it is not possible to perform the molecular swab and have the results before the match, the clubs must in any case ensure the negativity of their members by subjecting the team members to a quick swab.

And so it went on.

In fact, yesterday morning, having verified the positivity to Covid of one of our players, our health staff immediately (around 13:00) subjected all team members and staff to a rapid swab, without detecting any further contagion.

Therefore, the information reported by the Turin company is not true.

We must firmly emphasize that our company firmly recognizes that, in the current emergency context, our sports institutions, from FIP to LEGA, have the competence and responsibility to dictate the rules of conduct to preserve the health of the community and that companies sports and individuals have the duty, without exception and without venturing into ad personam or convenience interpretations, to respect them and ensure the continuity of competitions.

Furthermore, our company believes that, in order to regain the serenity so longed for by everyone, the hard period we are experiencing requires us not only to act, but also to communicate, with the greatest possible correctness and transparency.

A lot was due. Another Merry Christmas to everyone!