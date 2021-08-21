What is Ripple? A Complete Guide to Banking Cryptocurrency!

It’s no secret that the cryptocurrency market has been on a roller coaster over the past year. With all this volatility, it can be difficult to determine where to invest your money. However, Ripple could do the job if you are looking for a low risk, high return potential investment. It is one of the few cryptocurrencies in the top 10 by market capitalization that does not have a significant price correlation to Bitcoin, which means you don’t have to worry about Bitcoin going up or down if you want to be exposed to Ripple.

Ripple was born in 2013 and today it represents one of the more important alternatives to Ethereum and Bitcoin cryptocurrencies.

But what makes Ripple different and what characteristics does this cryptocurrency possess? Let’s go see them!

What is Ripple (XRP)?

Ripple (XRP) is a cryptocurrency created in 2012 and released to the public in 2013. Ripple offers global payment solutions for banks, payment service providers, digital asset exchanges and businesses. The network can process up to 1,500 transactions per second and has an average transaction time of 4 seconds. It also works on a distributed ledger that uses consent instead of mining.

Ripple seeks to adopt its XRP currency as a bridge currency for all global transactions, just like today’s USD.

It has many partnerships with banks and financial institutions, including American Express, RBC, Santander, UBS, UniCredit, Westpac Banking Corporation, and Standard Chartered Bank, to name a few.

Who created Ripple (XRP)?

Ryan Fugger created Ripple in 2004 to be the most scalable and stable digital asset. Ripple Labs believes Ripple is the future of currency as banking institutions and other financial entities have widely adopted it. Ripple created Ripple (XRP), while Ripple Labs created Ripple Network. Later, Fugger would hand over the reins. Ripple.com explains:

Ripple Lab’s founders are Chris Larsen and Jed McCaleb. Larsen previously co-founded a peer-to-peer lending startup that eventually merged with LendUp. Larsen has a financial and business background at Princeton University. McCaleb previously co-founded eDonkey, Ripple and Mt. Gox (which he sold to Mark Karpeles). In 2011, Jed McCaleb was forced to leave Ripple Labs after disagreements over whether Ripple should be more decentralized or prioritize the Ripple Network and its partnerships with banks.

What is Ripple’s distributed ledger?

Ripple’s distributed ledger, RippleNet, is a payment network system that Ripple created to help banks and other financial institutions process cross-border payments. Businesses can also use RippleNet to power real-time global money transfers received instantly by the recipient. RippleNet includes Ripple’s settlement protocol and currency exchange gateway as just two examples.

Due to the decentralized nature of Ripple, there is no “single point of failure”. If one of the nodes goes offline or is hacked, it will continue to work, making it more secure than less decentralized systems like SWIFT.

What is double spending?

The Ripple network uses Ripple’s native currency (XRP) as the bridge currency for the Ripple network. Also, it uses Ripple’s transaction validation system called The Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA). Together, they form a strong defense. However, explains investimentimagazine.it:

One of Ripple’s main concerns is that it relies on its token, XRP. This means that if Ripple loses access to all of its XRP tokens due to unforeseen events such as a hard fork or a bug., it will no longer function as a financial method because it would not have enough XRP tokens to settle transactions.

This problem is known as “double spending”., when an entity spends the same unit of value twice. In 2017, Ripple created a guarantee fund to address this concern. As a result, Ripple held most of the XRP tokens on escrow, giving the network control for settlement of transactions.

What is a bridging currency?

A bridging currency is a currency that acts as a bridge between one country’s currency and another (e.g. USD). Ripple’s goal is to have Ripple (XRP) as the bridging currency for all international transactions and could allow fiat currencies to bypass local economic policies. Therefore, Ripple would eliminate the hassles associated with converting their home currency to conduct a transaction in another country. It succeeded thanks to collaboration with banks and financial institutions such as Standard Chartered, American Express, RBC, Santander, UniCredit, UBS and Westpac Banking Corporation. In addition, he has partnered with over 100 other companies from different industries such as Western Union, Moneygram and MoneyGram International.

Additionally, Ripple is particularly popular in India because its blockchain technology allows for real-time settlement and makes transactions cheaper by bypassing foreign exchange markets.

What makes Ripple different from other cryptocurrencies?

First, Ripple is not mined like other cryptocurrencies, which means that no new Ripple can take advantage of the system. The Ripple network operates on a distributed ledger that uses consensus instead of mining like other blockchains. What does this mean? Ripple is not susceptible to “51% attacks” like Bitcoin or Ethereum because no centralized entity could launch such an attack. Instead, the transaction fees that Ripple receives go to Ripple Labs and that helps develop their network. In the end, XRP is limited to $ 100 billion.

What’s the point of limiting XRP to $ 100 billion?

Ripple decided to create a fixed offer of Ripple (XRP), which means there is no inflationary aspect to Ripple, unlike many other currencies. Ripple sought this decision because it wanted XRP to be used as an international reserve currency rather than something that would be lost in high-inflation environments like fiat currencies. To do this, Ripple created 100 billion Ripples without it being possible to create more Ripples. Ripple has withheld 80 billion of XRP, giving away 20 billion Ripple to facilitate adoption and seed the ecosystem. To date, Ripple still holds nearly $ 50 billion worth of Ripple (XRP), more than half of the total supply. So how was such a massive project funded?

How was Ripple funded?

Ripple raised $ 100 million in its ICO and is now one of the top five cryptocurrencies in the world by market capitalization. Ripple has gone through several funding rounds. Ripple’s angel investors include Google Ventures, Andreessen Horowitz, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Bitcoin Opportunity Fund (Tim Draper), IDG Capital Partners and Core Innovation Capital. Ripple’s Venture Capital Investors Include Silicon Valley Sand Hill Road Ventures, Seagate Technology plc., EMURGO Investments (Emurgo is a Japanese company Ripple has partnered with), RippleWorks, Fidelity International Limited, China Everbright Limited, Santander InnoVentures (a division of Banco Santander) and IDG Capital Partner.

What is RippleNet?

To address the problem of difficult to set up bank payments between banks, Ripple created RippleNet. RippleNet allows its clients to transact directly between financial institutions, allowing them to bypass correspondent banks. Furthermore, it allows its clients to settle transactions in seconds instead of days through its advanced blockchain ledger.

What is xCurrent?

xCurrent is Ripple’s business software for banks and other financial institutions to process payments in real time. Additionally, Ripple announced that the payment validation system Ripple uses goes through several checks before a transaction is validated, including The Ripple Protocol Consensus Algorithm (RPCA), Ripple Validator, xCurrent. Explain cryptocurrency.it:

Ripple created xCurrent to address the challenges financial institutions face when it comes to cross-border payments – speed and cost.

xCurrent allows banks and other payment processors to send real-time messages, exchange information on transaction liquidity costs and transfer payment instructions. xCurrent is Ripple’s solution for Swift, which it explicitly created to target a younger generation of financial institutions. In fact, Ripple has stated that it wants to discontinue SWIFT and hopes its RippleNet will be the new standard for international bank transfers. Finally, we can’t forget xRapid.

What is xRapid?

xRapid is Ripple’s solution to solve liquidity problems. Ripple created xRapid as a separate product from Ripple. He started xRapid to address the challenges of remittance, namely speed and cost. Ripple claimed that xRapid allows funds between 20 and 40 times faster than traditional centralized correspondence services because it uses the Ripple token (XRP). As explained on the same official website ripple.com:

xRapid also does not require a central counterparty, which means that transactions can take place without pre-funded local currency accounts, thus reducing transaction costs. However, in order for an institution to use Ripple’s xRapid product, it must be connected to RippleNet, which binds them via Ripple’s partner payment service providers such as Western Union and Moneygram.

The future of Ripple (XRP)

Ripple has a bright future despite its turbulent waters. It is still the sixth largest digital currency in the world (as of this writing) with a market capitalization of over $ 57 billion. It may also be one of the largest cryptocurrencies of the next few years as it scales its network to millions of transactions per second.

Ripple is an influential cryptocurrency that has the potential to disrupt current banking systems with its RippleNet. Ripple (XRP) will be used as a bridge currency for its RippleNet and used by banks and other financial institutions through its xCurrent payment processing system.

Ripple could be a viable choice for a solid investment portfolio.