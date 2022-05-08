What is rooting for, how to do it and what to consider

If you have ever heard this expression or have read it in any tutorial or instructions, you may not know where to start or what it implies. root your smartphone or computer. In that case, in the following paragraphs we will explain everything you need to know if you want to root the operating system or if you are considering doing so.

What is root

Root is the name given to access to more control or “privileged mode” on some devices. Root comes from root in English, a name that is explained because this process allows us to access the root directory of the device in which the Unix operating system would be installed on these devices. Although we apply it to phones, root can be used on different operating systems. happens with Unix-like operating systems such as systems like Chrome OS, like Mac OS, like Android…

Generally, root allows us to unlock features that manufacturers or carriers do not allow. Get the most out of your hardware and access some tools or functions that a non-root user cannot do. For example, in the case of mobile phones we must root the mobile phone to uninstall applications by default. Or if we want to install certain applications on phones from brands that do not have the Google store but rather a company-owned store, for example. There are other advantages such as installing a custom ROM that fits more with what we are looking for or want to use or simply improve some aspects of the phone by rooting it: improve autonomy, make it go faster or improve its performance.