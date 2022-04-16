“What is said is a lie, it is the journalists, nobody called me”

2022-04-16

Peter Troglio is one of the names that sounds to succeed the Bolillo Gomez in the technical chair Honduran national team after the failure that the Colombian added together with fabian coitus Course to Qatar 2022.

The Phenafuth is working on forming the technical body of the “H” since in two months he has presentations in the Concacaf Nations Leaguewhere they will meet Canada Y Curacao.

Before that, there are names that begin to be shuffled in the environment of the Honduran Football Federation and one of the ones that sounds strong is that of the Argentine Peter Trogliocoach who recently resigned from San Lorenzo due to poor results.

The information around the subject comes and goes, as is usual in these situations. Journalists seek to get the scoop and with their sources confirm the news.

One of the ones on the topic is Orlando Poncenarrator who ensures that the coach of Lujan is the chosen one. “Direct sources from the Fenafuth bunker and the CNS confirm that Pedro Troglio is the one chosen to take command of the Honduran Soccer Team. On Monday or Tuesday they would make the hiring of him official. His first challenge will be to restore his image in the League of Nations”, he confided.