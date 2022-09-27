What is Scientology and which celebrities are members of the cult

In the last hours it has become a trend scientology due to a story from a member of the sect, as he claimed to have seen John Travolta kiss a masseur on the mouth, but what?what is scientology and who are the famous people trapped in the supposed religion? Coming up next, we tell you.

We must emphasize that little is known about this practice that has been questioned if it is truly a religion or a sectas some say it is a dangerous cult and there seems to be no way out.

Scientology does not speak of divinities or miracles, it goes far beyond events that cannot be explained and has trapped several Hollywood stars, so several doubts arise, among them; doWhy is it so popular among celebrities and what is its true dynamic?

Scientology describes itself as a religion that was founded in the 1950s by L. Ron Hubbard.

the core of scientology is the belief that every human being has a reactive mind that responds to life’s traumasclouding the analytical mind and preventing us from experiencing reality.

It should be noted that members of the religion undergo a process called auditing to find the sources of this trauma, reliving those experiences in an attempt to neutralize them and reassert the primacy of the analytical mind, with the goal of reaching a spiritual state called clear (means clear or clean in English).

In 1986, Hubbard died at the age of 74, leaving a $600 million legacy. By the year 2001, the church had 55,000 followers, generating more doubt about its functioning and its beliefs.

What is the relationship between Hollywood celebrities?

Purchasing power is a distinction in Scientology, money is a fundamental part to continue with the practices of this religion, among them, the audits that members must attend to, in addition to to pay.

The celebrities who are part of the Church play a vital part in maintaining its operations, thanks to the donations. There is even an exclusive temple for celebrities, where the practices are carried out in luxury facilitiesthat can guarantee the comfort and safety of the famous.

Celebrities linked to Scientology

Tom Cruise

Possibly Tom Cruise He is one of the most famous practitioners and spokesmen of this religion. He joined in 1990 by the hand of his first wife Mimi Rogers, so that they “cure” his dyslexia.

Kirsty Alley

Film and television actress, famous for her role in Look Who’s Tlaking (1989), joined the Church of Scientology in 1979, at which time He was addicted to cocaine.

Elizabeth Moss

This actress who appeared in the series Mad Men (2007) began studying the religion of Scientology in 1994, when she has become an official spokesperson and recruiter.

John Travolta

The actor, singer, and dancer joined the religion in 1975. In 2000, he produced and starred in the film Battlefield Earth, which is based on a novel by L. Ron Hubbard.

Catherine Bell

The actress in Bruce Almighty (2003) is a high-level Scientologist within the church who supports all the charities endorsed by this religion.

Nancy Cartwright

A voice actress, famous for her role as Bart (among other supporting characters) on The Simpsons. She joined Scientology in 1991, during a depression.

Erika Christensen

The young actress in Traffic (2000) was raised from childhood in the Church of Scientology when her parents joined the religion before she was born.

Jenna Elfman

The actress of the sitcom Dharma & Greg (1997) has been a faithful member of the Church of Scientology for several decades, appearing in several of its social events.

juliet lewis

The actress of “Natural Born Killers” (1994) and daughter of Geoffrey Lewis, was raised following the religious beliefs of her father; however she She considers herself Catholic.

Jason Lee

The actor of “Dogma” (1999) is very attached to Scientology, so much so that it was the cause of his divorce, when he found out that his wife was reading articles that discredited the religion.

Geoffrey Lewis

This actor, remembered for his villainous roles, joined the religion in the mid-1970s during a profound depression and continued in it until his death in April 2015.

Danny Masterson

The comedian famous for the sitcom “That ’70s Show” (1998) entered from his childhood with his parents and brother.

Laura Prepon

The actress learned about Scientology from her former partner, Christopher Masterson, when she worked with his brother on the series That ’70s Show (1998).

Kelly Preston

The Death Sentence (2007) actress and current wife of John Travolta, joined the church for suggestion of her husband in 1990, when she was going through a severe depression after being injured by an accidental gunshot.

Giovanni Ribisi

The actor who appears in Avatar (2009) was raised from childhood under the teachings of Scientology along with his sister since their mother joined the church in the 1960s.

