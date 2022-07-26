What is ‘Secret Wars’ and why this new Avengers revolutionizes Marvel fans

The San Diego Comic-Con has left succulent advances in the programming of Marvel Studios for the future. The House of Ideas does not stop, proof of this is the new Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer‘ or the great arsenal of Disney+ series that are coming

But what everyone talks about is the continuation of the universe ‘Avengers’, in 2025 there will be two new installments of this group of superheroes. The franchise is headed for ‘Secret Wars’ series and that has revolutionized the fans.

The story revolves around a cosmic entity, the Beyonder (“Almighty”), who kidnap a large number of heroes and villains, to face them on an artificial planet called Battleworld. The so-called as Saga of the Multiversewould conclude in a still distant Phase 6 of Marvel.

The disappearance of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) Y steve rogers (Chris Evans) in ‘end game‘, implies the arrival of a new generation of ‘Avengers’. Everything is speculation, but little by little the threads are coming together to better understand what is to come.

What can we expect from ‘Secret Wars’?





DC and Marvel | DC and Marvel



If the Infinity Saga had Thanosit seems that kang (Jonathan Majors) will be the new villain against, at least that’s what the ‘Loki’ series led us to believe. It is expected that in the movie ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ we will see more data of this dictator capable of manipulating the fabric of time and the multiverse, this point being precisely one of the specifics of Marvel’s plans to develop in its Cinematic Universe.

However, although the team that will form this new group of heroes is not known, strong mythical names such as those of Captain Marvel (Brie Larson)Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie)Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) or Spider-Man (Tom Holland), who were already part of the infinity war and could serve as mentors for the great roster of heroes that Marvel has recently been introducing. Being able to join the ranks of heroes like Shang Chi (Sim Liu)Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac) or Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani).

If there is something that interests the audience, it is the possible incursions that this film could bring. Promoting the idea that we already saw in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home‘ with the collision of different universes at the same point, showing variants of the same character. which would open the door to bring back old characters already seen in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, previously. In addition to the presentation of long-awaited characters such as the Fantastic 4 and the X-Men. An undoubtedly ambitious plan, which assures us that we will have superhero movies for quite some time.

Surely you are interested in:

Chris Evans Reveals He Would Be a Marvel Superhero Again, But He’s Not Captain America