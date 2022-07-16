What is Selena Gomez currently doing?

Selena Gómez has recently decided to make one or another confession in the middle of interviewsjust as it happened recently when she talked about how oversexualized she felt during a photo shoot a few years ago.

The 29-year-old star felt like she wasn’t honestly being herself in that photo shoot.it is the cover of one of her albums where the artist comes out with little clothes, her album ‘Revival’ came out in 2015.

“I actually did an album cover and felt really embarrassed after doing it. I had to overcome those feelings because I realized that I was necessarily happy that I did, but I think I’ve done the best I could, at least trying to be myself, ”she commented during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

Now, the producer was also in an interview with ‘The Sunday Times’ in the United Kingdom where reflected on his ability to adapt to the character he plays in his series ‘Only Murders in the building‘, which is a tough young woman trying to solve a murder mystery with her neighbors.

The personality of her character called Mabel, it seems that it is nothing out of the ordinary for her or so she has made it known in the recent interview. “Being distant is not alien to me. Most of the time, I don’t trust a lot of people,” she commented.

Certainly lately Selena has felt more comfortable on social networks and in the interviews that have been done to her, after going through difficult times in her physical and mental health, where he had even decided to get away from social networks to focus on his care.

In fact, her sincerity with her fans has grown so much that years after her iconic breakup with Justin Bieber, the singer decided to talk about what saying goodbye to the Canadian meant to her.

“I was obviously going through a complicated breakup. And so I was left wondering about my career and thinking about where to direct it and what was going to happen next. I felt like I had very different emotions from each other. And on top of that, I had health problems: lupus and that in the rumors. It was a really difficult stage, ”said the producer.

However, shortly after he confessed that this stage made him create his character: “It made me develop a character where I do not tolerate any nonsense or being disrespected in any way,” he concluded.