Entertainment

What is Selena Gomez’s fashion kitchen line like?

Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

“My main goal when I cook is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.” Since he started his series Selena + Chef by HBO, Selena Gomez showed that cooking can be something easy and above all fun.

The proposal was a complete success, so much so that the program is now in its fourth season, and also made the young actress launch her own fashion kitchen line together with the firm Our Place. Here we tell you all the details of its capsule, which are the best-selling products and the preferred colors of Selena.

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James5 mins ago
0 9 2 minutes read

Related Articles

Cristiano Ronaldo: the heartbreaking words of Georgina Rodriguez four months after the death of their baby

6 mins ago

The untold truth of Dakota Johnson

16 mins ago

Shawn Mendes, Tom Holland, Jonah Hill… The stars are taking charge of their mental health

17 mins ago

‘Avatar 2’: everything we know about the most anticipated movie

27 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button