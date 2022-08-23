What is Selena Gomez’s fashion kitchen line like?

“My main goal when I cook is to have fun. This collection is designed for home cooks like me who just need easy-to-use, multifunctional products.” Since he started his series Selena + Chef by HBO, Selena Gomez showed that cooking can be something easy and above all fun.

The proposal was a complete success, so much so that the program is now in its fourth season, and also made the young actress launch her own fashion kitchen line together with the firm Our Place. Here we tell you all the details of its capsule, which are the best-selling products and the preferred colors of Selena.

In the Selena + Chef program, the actress showed that cooking can be fun.

The premise on which the proposal for the kitchen line of Selena Gomez is very clear: “reconnect with our roots through all the ways we cook: as beginners or experts, perfectly or imperfectly, messy and joyfully”.

And in this search to enjoy the fact of cooking, they have not left aside the aesthetic question. All the products of the line Selena Gomez they come in a wide range of colors. Vibrant electric blue and lush berry pink are the two favorites of the singer and actress. The idea of ​​creating pans and pans with design has to do with the objective that you can serve your meals directly from the utensils in which you prepare them.

Selena Gómez’s kitchen line stands out for its design details and vibrant colors.

Precisely one of the great pluses of the kitchen line of Selena Gomez It is design and practicality. Their best-selling product is the Always skillet, which they describe as “carefully designed to be the perfect size and shape to do the work of eight pieces of traditional cookware.” With this pan you can braise, brown, steam, strain, sauté, fry, boil and serve directly to the table.

Another of the great hits of the fashion kitchen line of Selena Gomez is “the cooking pot perfect”, as they named it from the brand. “A revolutionary and ultra-versatile piece that combines everything you will need and something more. Meet the cooking pot who thought of everything and everyone. In a few words, we reinvent what a cooking pot and it turns out that one cooking pot it can be perfect”, they assure from Our Place.

One of the premises of Selena’s kitchen line is that it must be practical and cute, so that it can be taken directly from the kitchen to the table.

The details are another point that highlights the products of the line launched by the Hollywood star. They are super light cooking pot It only weighs 4.5lbs with the lid, they have the slickest non-toxic ceramic coating and a custom designed wooden spoon to nest two ways in your cooking potso you never stain the counter with a dirty spoon.

In addition, like many of the issues in which the artist is involved, 10% of the profits from the collection of Selena Gomez it will be donated to the Rare Impact Fund to expand mental health services for youth.