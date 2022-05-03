What is Selena Gomez’s slimming breakfast

To any celebrity, his little secret to keep the line. Contrary to popular opinion, however, it is only very rarely about diets that are too strict with multiple prohibitions. Below, for example, you’ll find singer Séléna Gomez’s favorite breakfast that is light, nutritious and very appetizing. Attention – homemade granola yogurt – a favorite meal of many stars.

Yogurt and granola parfait – Selena Gomez’s little slimming secret

Ingredients :

160g rolled oats

60g chopped raw hazelnuts

50g coconut flakes

20g cocoa powder

1 teaspoon of cinnamon

100g maple syrup

60ml melted coconut butter

200g yoghurt

50g fresh raspberries

1 tablespoon peanut butter

The necessary ingredients

Preparation :

In a salad bowl, pour the rolled oats, hazelnuts, coconut flakes, cocoa powder, cinnamon, maple syrup and melted coconut butter. Mix well with a wooden spoon until a homogeneous granola mixture is obtained. Pour the mixture into a baking tray lined with baking paper and spread with a spatula. Bake at 160 ºC for 40 minutes, stirring the mixture every ten minutes to avoid burning it. Pour the yogurt into a glass jar or other container. Then, pour two tablespoons of granola, spreading well over an even layer. Continue with a very thick layer of fresh raspberries, followed by two tablespoons of granola. Top with a tablespoon of peanut butter. Enjoy this healthy and delicious breakfast, Selena Gomez style.

Place the hazelnuts and oatmeal in a bowl

Add the rest of the dry ingredients

Coconut oil

Maple syrup

To mix together

Pour into a baking sheet

Yogurt

Granola

Raspberries

Peanut butter

The ideal breakfast according to Selena Gomez

Inspiration for any young woman, Selena Gomez pays particular attention to these eating and sports habits. A big Pilates addict, she trains several days a week, adding strength and cardio exercises to her routine. In addition, she follows a balanced diet, including the yogurt and granaola parfait often serves as breakfast. And she’s not the only one either. Several other celebrities are tempted by the same breakfast duo, and this, not only because it is balanced but also – very delicious.

Selena Gomez enjoys it every morning

Why is yogurt granola a good example of a balanced breakfast?

Oat flakes are a good source of minerals, vitamins, but also fiber and vegetable proteins, which promote digestion and the feeling of satiety;

Hazelnuts are also rich in fiber but also in monounsaturated acids which help in the fight against bad cholesterol;

Coconut nuts and butter are a good antiseptic and first ally in the fight against infections;

Cocoa is a rock food in antioxidants and vitamin D, with anti-stress properties, unless you choose good quality;

Maple syrup is one of the best sugar substitutes, allowing you to refuel in the morning when you wake up;

Yogurt is an excellent product for intestinal health, due to the lactic bacteria it contains; it is also richer in calcium;

Red berries are low in calories, packed with vitamins and antioxidants;

Peanut butter is very suitable for active people because it provides energy, vegetable proteins and healthy fats;

What to put in a granola?

Usually, granola is made with a few essential ingredients, the nature of which could however vary. Here is a more detailed list so that you can choose according to your taste.