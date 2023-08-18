What is SIBO, a recently emerging syndrome that already affects 22% of the population?

There has been an alarming increase in the cases of bacterial overgrowth in world population. This is a condition in which bacteria in the small intestine overgrow, which leads to reduced absorption of nutrients, among other health problems.





we talk about a syndrome, known as SIBO, recently diagnosed which, as explained Dr. Jose Francisco TinaoHead of Integrative Medicine and Longevity Service at Olympia Quironsalud.

“It arises when bacteria that are normally found in the colon or large intestine move into the small intestine, where they should not be in large numbers.”

Why is there such an abundance of bacteria?

Well, experts cite several reasons such as, among other reasons:

insufficient amount of gastric acid

bile salts

digestive enzymes

a compromised immune system

Slow or irregular bowel movements.

Although his diagnosis is very recent, it is already being predicted 22% of the population present some of these changesreached 85% in patients with irritable bowel.





symptoms of bacterial overgrowth

The most common symptoms that may indicate that we have more bacteria in our gut than recommended are:

Abdominal distension (bloating).

Abdominal pain due to excessive gas.



And, as Dr. Tinao points out, “These symptoms, often chroniccan have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected”

Experts believe that bacterial overgrowth, regardless of nutritional deficiency due to nutrient malabsorption, may also be related to:

irritable bowel disease

inflammatory bowel disease

celiac disease

lactose intolerance.

How is it diagnosed?

To determine bacterial overgrowth a test is donewidely spread, using the lactulose breath test (Synthetic sugar used as a laxative).





As Dr. Jose Francisco Tinao points out, this type of non-invasive test measures the amount of hydrogen or methane exhaled After lactulose intake, take measurements every 30 minutes.

“Indirect determination of the presence of additional bacteria in the small intestine, along with patterns of increased concentrations of hydrogen and methane in breath.”

Antibiotics and diet to treat SIBO

If the test is positive, it is time to begin treatment to reduce the amount of bacteria in the small intestine and restore a healthy balance. As? through specific antibiotics,

In this type of treatment a Success rate up to about 66% from patients.

But only medicines will not help the patient.

For him Dr. Alfonso CarabelDiet and lifestyle changes are also essential, such as a reduction in fermentable carbohydrates (FOMAD), such as dairy products, fruits such as apples, peaches, melons, nectarines, pears or melons, said Olympia’s chief of nutrition services; Or vegetables such as garlic, artichokes, eggplant, broccoli or onions, etc.

“The low FODMAP diet reduces the food the bacteria feed on, thereby helping to control symptoms and the therapeutic effort to control the bacterial population.”

Also the use of ” Probiotics and prebiotics and in some complex cases other non-invasive treatments are new beneficial tools for the body that support the immune system,” concluded Dr. Tinao.