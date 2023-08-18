Health

What is SIBO, a recently emerging syndrome that already affects 22% of the population?

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 2 minutes read

There has been an alarming increase in the cases of bacterial overgrowth in world population. This is a condition in which bacteria in the small intestine overgrow, which leads to reduced absorption of nutrients, among other health problems.


we talk about a syndrome, known as SIBO, recently diagnosed which, as explained Dr. Jose Francisco TinaoHead of Integrative Medicine and Longevity Service at Olympia Quironsalud.

  • “It arises when bacteria that are normally found in the colon or large intestine move into the small intestine, where they should not be in large numbers.”

Why is there such an abundance of bacteria?

Well, experts cite several reasons such as, among other reasons:

  • insufficient amount of gastric acid

  • bile salts

  • digestive enzymes

  • a compromised immune system

  • Slow or irregular bowel movements.

Although his diagnosis is very recent, it is already being predicted 22% of the population present some of these changesreached 85% in patients with irritable bowel.


symptoms of bacterial overgrowth

The most common symptoms that may indicate that we have more bacteria in our gut than recommended are:

  • Abdominal distension (bloating).

  • Abdominal pain due to excessive gas.

And, as Dr. Tinao points out, “These symptoms, often chroniccan have a significant impact on the quality of life of those affected”

Experts believe that bacterial overgrowth, regardless of nutritional deficiency due to nutrient malabsorption, may also be related to:

  • irritable bowel disease

  • inflammatory bowel disease

  • celiac disease

  • lactose intolerance.

How is it diagnosed?

To determine bacterial overgrowth a test is donewidely spread, using the lactulose breath test (Synthetic sugar used as a laxative).


As Dr. Jose Francisco Tinao points out, this type of non-invasive test measures the amount of hydrogen or methane exhaled After lactulose intake, take measurements every 30 minutes.

  • “Indirect determination of the presence of additional bacteria in the small intestine, along with patterns of increased concentrations of hydrogen and methane in breath.”

Antibiotics and diet to treat SIBO

If the test is positive, it is time to begin treatment to reduce the amount of bacteria in the small intestine and restore a healthy balance. As? through specific antibiotics,

  • In this type of treatment a Success rate up to about 66% from patients.

But only medicines will not help the patient.

For him Dr. Alfonso CarabelDiet and lifestyle changes are also essential, such as a reduction in fermentable carbohydrates (FOMAD), such as dairy products, fruits such as apples, peaches, melons, nectarines, pears or melons, said Olympia’s chief of nutrition services; Or vegetables such as garlic, artichokes, eggplant, broccoli or onions, etc.

  • “The low FODMAP diet reduces the food the bacteria feed on, thereby helping to control symptoms and the therapeutic effort to control the bacterial population.”

Also the use of ” Probiotics and prebiotics and in some complex cases other non-invasive treatments are new beneficial tools for the body that support the immune system,” concluded Dr. Tinao.

(TagstoTranslate)digestion

Source link

Photo of Elton Gardner Elton Gardner1 day ago
0 25 2 minutes read
Photo of Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner

Elton Gardner is a seasoned writer and editor for D1SoftballNews.com. He is a graduate of a prestigious journalism school and has contributed to numerous newspapers and magazines. Elton is an expert in various fields, including sports, entertainment, and technology. He is widely respected for his insights and engaging writing style. As an editor, Elton oversees a team of writers and ensures the website stays current with the latest trends and breaking news. His writing is characterized by its depth, clarity, and accessibility. Elton's spare time is spent with his family, playing sports, reading, and traveling to explore new cultures. With his talent, experience, and dedication, Elton Gardner is a prominent figure in online media and will continue to make waves in the years to come.

Related Articles

Where are lymph nodes located and why do they swell?

7 days ago

There are 70 cases of hepatitis C in the entire state

2 weeks ago

Incidence of anemia in the world

2 weeks ago

Zhanna Samsonova: Who was Zhanna D’Art, an influential promoter of a raw vegan diet who died at the age of 39. celeb nda nnlt | fame

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button