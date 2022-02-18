What is SIM Swapping? Learn how to avoid this type of fraud

In the midst of so many types of cyberattacks that exist, there is one that is rarely talked about: it is SIM swapping. In this type of fraud, scammers use social engineering (stealing users’ private information) to impersonate legitimate customers to customer service representatives of telephone companies to obtain a new SIM card with the users’ telephone line.

The computer security company Eset explained that when criminals take over the phone line they use important information from the victims such as email address, identity documents, among other data.

What do they do it for? for srequest a new password that allows them to access bank accounts and other online servicesand receive on your line the one-time verification code that arrives via SMS.

“The first sign that victims of SIM swapping identify is the loss of network signal on their computers. This is due to the fact that once the criminals activate the new SIM card in a new device, the line is automatically deactivated”, explained Camilo Gutiérrez Amaya, a researcher at Eset Latin America.