What is Singles’ Day today

Singles’ Day (or, in the Italianized variant, “Single Day”) is a very popular commercial celebration in China and eastern countries. It was born in 1993 to celebrate the pride of single people in opposition to the Valentine’s Day: the date of November 11 is in fact made up of four ones, the number that represents unmated people. Subsequently, in 2009, it was chosen by the large Chinese e-commerce AliBaba (which in Italy is AliExpress) as a day of promotions and discounts on imitation of the American Black Friday. Today it is the largest commercial anniversary in the world, it lasts more than a day and moves tens of billions of dollars between Asian and non-Asian countries: only AliBaba last year had a turnover of 75 billion dollars.

Until a few years ago in Italy Singles’ Day was little known, but lately more and more stores, physical and online, have begun to join. Since last year in particular, it is likely that more people have heard of it than usual since Chiara Ferragni, the most famous Italian influencer, was the protagonist of a digital event organized by Alibaba. This year, Ferragni chose this date to promote her new makeup collection with Douglas. It is no longer very clear – and perhaps not even relevant – which online discounts concern Black Friday (which Amazon started this year on November 8) and which Singles’ Day, but for those interested in knowing which e-commerce they offer promotions today we have selected the most interesting.

Perfumery and cosmetics

In addition to promoting Chiara Ferragni’s new product line, Douglas perfumeries offer a 30 percent discount on many products in their online catalog and on the Sephora website you can take advantage of the 22 percent discount on many products using the code SINGLE2021 at checkout, and 25 percent on a selection of products. Also in the cosmetics category, Lookfantastic offers discounts of up to 30 percent, on the Marionnaud website there are discounts from 35 to 60 percent and already from November 9 on the Pinalli website with the PIN11 code you are entitled to a 33 percent discount on a selection of products. VeraLab, the cosmetics brand of the Cynical Beautician, is doing “Pink Friday” as in previous years: you will be able to take advantage of a 35 percent discount on some products using a complex system of codes explained here.

Clothing

For Singles Day, the Asos multi-brand e-commerce offers discounts of 20 percent to those who use the TREATME code and Zalando makes a 22 percent discount but only on items already in promotion (the code is DAYSINGLES). The German multi-brand clothing site About You, which recently arrived in Italy, offers discounts of 22 percent on a selection of products. On the Rinascente website only for the day of November 11th there are discounts of 40% on a selection of products. As for luxury fashion e-commerce: Luisaviaroma offers discounts of 35 percent on a selection of items with the code SD35 and Yoox makes discounts of up to 90 percent.

Appliances and technology

For today only Unieuro offers discounts starting from 21 percent on thousands of products and Euronics has a small selection of discounted products. Samsung is running a promotion called Black Single Promo that lasts from 2 to 25 November: those who buy certain products on the site are given a 250 euro voucher for the next purchase. Instead, MediaWorld (where some offers for Black Friday are already active) had announced a promotion which, however, was postponed to a later date due to a technical problem.

