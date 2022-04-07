What is Sloviansk and why could it be key in the war in Ukraine?

Can the international community stop Putin? 2:07

(CNN Spanish) — A month and a half after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Russia’s military forces appear to have withdrawn from the country’s northern front after heavy fighting around Kyiv and determined resistance.

Moscow failed to conquer the Ukrainian capital, and, according to US officials, it recently decided to shift its military effort to the east of the country, specifically to the Donbas region, where pro-Russian rebels have been fighting Ukrainian forces since 2014.

In this context, both in the West and in Ukraine, it has been pointed out that the new center of gravity of the war could now move to the city of Sloviansk, located in Donetsk, one of the two oblasts —along with Lugansk— in dispute between Ukraine and the pro-Russian rebels, supported by the Russian Government.

But why does Sloviansk seem to have taken on this role?

Basic data

Sloviansk is located in the Donetsk oblast – equivalent to a region or province – in eastern Ukraine and about 800 kilometers from Kyiv, and on the Kazenyi Torets River, a tributary of the Donetsk.

It is an old and industrial city: it was founded in 1674, according to the Encyclopedia Britannica, and has historically been a center of chemical and manufacturing production.

Before the war it had a population of about 100,000, but this number has been shrinking as authorities urge people to evacuate the area.

Sloviansk was hit hard during the 2014 war in Donbas, briefly in the hands of pro-Russian rebels before they were pushed back by Ukrainian forces in July of that year.

Why is Sloviansk strategic?

Sloviansk is still in Ukrainian hands, but the main Ukrainian cities around it — such as Izium to the north, Lugansk to the east and Donetsk to the south — are under Russian or pro-Russian rebel control. This results in a “bulge”, in military terms of territory dominated by Kyiv forces and almost surrounded by Moscow troops.

Since the beginning of the war, Russia has declared its intentions towards Donetsk and Lugansk. President Vladimir Putin recognized the independence of both oblasts days before the invasion. And Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told CNN in March that Ukraine must accept this independence as the basis for peace negotiations.

Russia had other demands at the beginning of the war besides the effective independence of Donetsk and Luhansk, but after its apparent military setbacks, this seems to have become its main objective.

In addition, the complete capture of the Donbas should come soon, US officials say. On May 9, as every year, a massive military parade will take place in Moscow to commemorate the end of World War II and the Soviet victory over Nazism. Putin wants to be able to celebrate something else that day, even if it is a partial victory even though the war in Ukraine has a long time left.

But to complete that capture and claim that victory, they must take Sloviansk.

“Russian forces probably intend to cut off Ukrainian forces in eastern Ukraine and will need to take Sloviansk as their minimum step to do so,” the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its latest report.

Max Strelnyk, a deputy from the Izium city hall office, told CNN late last week that Russian troops “are going south, towards Kamyanka, because it is the road that leads to the city of Sloviansk.”

“We have radio intercepts of your conversations – your task is to capture the Donetsk region from the north.”

While Vadym Denysenko, adviser to the Ukrainian Ministry of Internal Affairs, noted on Wednesday that “if we talk about the key directions in which the fighting will take place, they are those of Sloviansk [región de Donetsk] and Barvinkove [región de Járkiv]”.

With reporting by Rob Picheta, Alex Stambaugh, Nathan Hodge, Yulia Kesaieva, and Tim Lister.