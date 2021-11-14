What is Solana (SOL) and why could it be an Ethereum and Cardano killer?

The role of the SOL cryptocurrency in Solana

We haven’t talked about the cryptocurrency SOL, the native crypto asset of the Solana ecosystem.

SOL is defined in the technical documentation of the project as the “token” generated during the genesis block.

A total of 500 million SOL, although Coinmarketcap.com and Coingecko.com report a total of SOL 508,180,963 as total supply. The SOL circulating are instead 302,950,064.

According to the documentation, SOL’s current availability is periodically reduced with burning of transaction fees and a planned reduction in tokens.

However, the same document also states that the Solana protocol it will automatically produce new SOL on a predetermined inflation schedule.

More generally, the role of SOL within Solana it is similar to the role played by ether in Ethereum. The SOL cryptocurrency is used as a service currency to generate smart contracts, to set up new tokens on Solana, to create new DApps and to allow users to carry out all types of transactions.

Solana and the interest of “explorer” traders

An interesting aspect for those who love trading in real time, concerns the speed of Solana combined with the ridiculous cost of transactions, combined with the possibility of finding a number of decentralized crypto exchanges (DEX) on the decentralized platform.

Solana is an ideal and very interesting solution for small traders, who usually carry out small trading operations and for whom commissions on other platforms are an insurmountable wall.

Suffice it to say that a trading operation on Uniswap (UNI) can cost even more than 20 US dollars since it is located on the Ethereum Network.

On Solana, on the other hand, transactions cost only a penny, which is why they are definitely cheaper than even a centralized crypto exchange (CEX). And then they are as fast as on the latter.

The Solana ecosystem and its growing value

Conceived and developed from 2017, Solana has been officially active since the second quarter of 2020. Since then its ecosystem has grown to be worth 14.13 billion US dollars in Total Value Loched (TVL). Very little when compared with the TVL of Ethereum which was close to 180 billion dollars (data updated November 2021).

However, the Solana blockchain in a short time has been able to attract 32 tokens linked to as many projects.

If you compare the TVL and the number of projects on Ontology, NEO, or TRON through DeFi Llama, you can see abysmal differences. If we exclude the Binance Chain from the calculation, only the Avalanche and Terra blockchains compete on the same level as TVL and Solana-hosted projects.

Returning toSolana ecosystem, the project with the highest TVL is Raydium (RAY), followed by Marinade Finance (MNDE) and in third place we find Serum (SRM).

The ecosystem on the total would count on 500 projects, of which 29 are Automated market makers (AMM) and 12 are DApps, in addition to 41 DEX and 33 Exchanges.

A reality certainly to be explored I dive to understand it better and understand its potential and limits. FTX has an ongoing project on Solana and Circle has also chosen to distribute a share of the USDC stablecoin through this blockchain.

Solana’s criticality

In September 2021, the entire Solana system froze for a few hours during a peak of transactions. For a few hours it was not possible to use anything on the blockchain because it went blackout.

Here, this was certainly an important setback from a technical point of view. The market discounted that story early and the SOL altcoin continued its growth in value throughout 2021.

However, such a fact should not be overlooked by a long-term investor. The Solana blackout re-presents the crucial theme of every decentralized open source platform, they are experimental projects that are also proceeding thanks to these “hitches”.

What happens, however, if the hitch creates serious economic damage? Who will be responsible for it?

Before investing in cryptocurrencies and Solana, it is good to reflect on the subject to be prepared. Risk management is fundamental in the investment world and even more so in an infant stage sector such as crypto assets.

