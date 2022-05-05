What is spirulina used for? Here is the answer

Spirulina algae brings many benefits to the body, let’s find out exactly what spirulina is for.

Spirulina: all its properties

They are vegetable proteins, which have been predigested from the plant itself. The quantity varies from 51% to 71%, it also contains essential fatty acids such as:

iron

potassium

soccer

magnesium

manganese

phosphorus

sodium

zinc

L’spirulina algae it is an excellent protein source, also rich in micronutrients therefore used a lot in diets.

What spirulina is used for

If you are wondering if this seaweed does really good, the answer is yes. Here’s what it’s for:

Reduces cardiovascular disease : thanks to the presence of essential fatty acids of the omega 3 and 6 series, it prevents heart problems, because omega 3 thins the blood.

: thanks to the presence of essential fatty acids of the omega 3 and 6 series, it prevents heart problems, because omega 3 thins the blood. Cholesterol : contains linoleic acid which lowers the values ​​of bad cholesterol . It therefore contributes to reducing the levels of total cholesterol and limits the risks of cardiovascular disease.

: contains linoleic acid which lowers the values ​​of . It therefore contributes to reducing the levels of and limits the risks of cardiovascular disease. Power : thanks to the presence of vitamins A, B, C, E And mineral salts it is able to give more energy, it is recommended by doctors as a protein supplement for athletes.

: thanks to the presence of And it is able to give more energy, it is recommended by doctors as a protein supplement for athletes. It has a slimming action : often recommended by nutritionists due to its slimming properties, it is able to speed up the metabolism and purify the intestine and liver.

: often recommended by nutritionists due to its slimming properties, it is able to speed up the metabolism and purify the intestine and liver. Hypotensive action: the hypotensive action is caused by the increase in the expression of nitric oxide which is able to dilate blood vessels and protect the heart system.

the hypotensive action is caused by the increase in the expression of which is able to dilate blood vessels and protect the heart system. Fights anemia : manages to increase the levels of iron, ferritin and hemoglobin in the blood to fight anemia.

: manages to increase the levels of iron, ferritin and hemoglobin in the blood to fight anemia. Rejuvenating properties: it contains many antioxidants that protect against free radicals that are enemies of the skin, it also contains beta-carotene, precursor of vitamin A, an essential component for skin health and dryness.

The assumption of spirulina could be contraindicated in case of autoimmune diseases, kidney stones, pregnancy or breastfeeding and should be avoided in case of phenylketonuria. Obviously, for the intake there is always a need for a basic medical opinion who can make all the necessary checks, and from the nutritionist doctor for intake during the diet.

Spirulina Ultra: the dietary supplement for weight loss

Let’s find out what spirulina is for the metabolism. It has a very important slimming action for the body, in addition to the many benefits it manages to help those who want to lose weight without too many sacrifices, but with proper nutrition and a little physical activity.

The tablets must be taken before meals because it increases the sense of satiety. It is absolutely not a drug, it is a supplement 100% natural and thanks to other natural ingredients its action is tripled. In fact the supplement contains Gymnema And calcium phosphate.

Here are the functions of this supplement: