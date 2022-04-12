What is spoofing in Pokémon GO?

The COVID-19 epidemic has been difficult for everyone in the world. But it has terribly affected the community of Pokémon GO. Without being able to exit, many players were frustrated and many looked for a way to play without moving or pretending to be in another location. So, is it possible to play Pokémon GO in a different location than where we are? Well, it is possible, this is what is known as spoofing.

What is spoofing?

Spoofing is the act of tricking your phone’s GPS into processing another location in the world. This is done through a VPN and players do it to help get specific items at PokéStops or fight certain gyms. And, especially during the height of quarantine, it was hard to get anywhere, making spoofing a necessity to keep playing Pokémon GO.

The truth is that if you do spoofing, you run the risk of being banned from Pokémon GO if you get caught. However, if the trainer is not caught, he will be able to continue as usual. That said, Pokémon GO can track a player’s location if they check their IP address on the phone, so if you do spoof, do it only out of necessity, as you risk getting banned.

Impersonation is a technique frowned upon by some trainers, although it is a good technique for those who live in disadvantaged areas where strong Pokémon cannot be caught.

What do you think? If you are interested, you can take a look at our full coverage of the title at this link. You can also leave your friend code in the comments, we read you!

