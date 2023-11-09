What is Streptococcus, which has caused 78 deaths in Argentina so far and when to consult?

The national health ministry reported 78 deaths from Streptococcus pyogenes across the country out of 487 confirmed cases during 2023. It was announced in an epidemiological bulletin released on November 6 and half of those affected are children and teenagers. Chubut recorded 16 cases from January to November.

This bacteria can cause diseases ranging from mild infections to very serious and fatal diseases. Thus, it can cause pharyngitis, which becomes “scarlet fever” when accompanied by a skin rash. Or it may lead to pneumonia, muscle, bone or joint infections.

recommendations

From the health portfolio it is recommended that Sick people should avoid going to public places such as work or school and limit household contacts; wash hands frequently with soap and water, or use 70% alcohol solution; Do not share personal items like cutlery, glasses, towels among others; Ventilating the environment adequately and regularly; And Keep vaccination schedules up to date according to age and current recommendations.

Regular and quality monitoring

In this sense, the Provincial Director of Epidemiology and Epidemiology, Mariela Brito, highlighted that “the clinical and laboratory surveillance strategy by the health teams of the province allows us to obtain timely and quality data on mandatory notification events. To be able to generate control functions.”

Transmission, symptoms and treatment

Streptococcus pyogenes, also commonly known as group A streptococcus Causes mild illnesses such as tonsillitis, pharyngitis, impetigo, cellulitis and scarlet fever, However, in very rare cases, infection can lead to aggressive disease, which This manifests in blood-spread infections, pneumonia, meningitis, cellulitis or fasciitis, which require hospitalization and treatment.

Transmission of this bacteria occurs through close contact with an infected person, coughing, sneezing or coming in contact with a wound. The incubation period of the disease varies between 1 and 3 days according to the clinical presentation.

Appropriate treatment of infected people with antibiotics for at least 24 hours usually stops their ability to spread, making them no longer infectious. Pharyngitis is diagnosed by bacterial culture and treated with antibiotics. Hand hygiene and personal hygiene can help control transmission.

Symptoms of pharyngitis are sore throat; Fever; Headache; stomach ache; nausea and vomiting; redness of the pharynx and tonsils; bad breath; and enlarged lymph nodes in the neck.

When it comes to scarlet fever, the most common symptoms are a red, sore throat; Fever of 38.3°C or higher; Red grains with sandpaper texture; Deep red skin in the armpits, elbows, and groin folds; White coating on the tongue or back of the throat; “raspberry” tongue; Headache; nausea or vomiting; swelling of nodes; And there is pain in the body.

It is noteworthy that in the presence of some of these symptoms it is important to avoid self-medication with antibiotics and consult a doctor for timely diagnosis.

In case of receiving medical indications for antibiotic treatment, it is essential to complete the regimen, that is, not to shorten the treatment or leave it early, since inappropriate use of antibiotics promotes bacterial resistance, a fact that reduces their effectiveness. Reduces. Future.