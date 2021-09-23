What is Sweet Tooth, the Netflix series produced by Robert Downey Jr.

As we entered the period of idioms used as titles, after the film Long Story Short here comes the Netflix series Sweet Tooth, which in the Anglo-Saxon world indicates a person who really likes sweets. But the story is far more complicated than that.

The origins





It all begins in 2009, with the Vertigo comic (owned by DC Comics), created by Jeff Lemire and whose run continued until 2013, to then have a new life in 2020 with Sweet Tooth: The Return. In the story, Gus is a little boy who has some deer traits and lives with his father isolated in the forest since birth. His father taught him everything from medical care to religious prophecies, but Gus wishes he could go beyond the forest and thus discovers that outside there is not only fire, as his parent has always told him, but only other land. Unfortunately, reality enters his life forcefully when his father dies and a group of hunters tries to kill the boy, only to be saved by the arrival of Jeppard, who promises to take him to a shelter. Thus in his journey he discovers a (obviously) post-apocalyptic world populated by religious fanatics who are convinced that it was children born with animal traits that unleashed the virus that has decimated the world population.

The series





The duo Robert Downey Jr and DC Comics may seem strange, but the former Iron Man and his wife Susan Downey own the production company Team Downey and one day one of their executives brought them Sweet Tooth, which won them over immediately. Hence the transition to the series for Netflix was easy. In an interview with Digital Spy Susan Downey stated that they were obviously aware of how dark the comic was and talking to the author made it clear that while they wanted to keep the spirit intact, they would make a series in which despite all the misadventures the central theme was hope. But indirectly a dark side still exists, as showrunner Jim Mickle (the series Hap and Leonard based on the novels by Joe R. Lansdale): when they shot the pilot it was 2019 and it was their desire to tell the origins of the virus, an aspect never revealed in the comic. It’s only about five minutes, but that could have a very different effect in 2021, as it tells of an imaginary pandemic while we are experiencing a real one.

The official plot





Ten years ago a virus called The Great Crumble (The affliction in Italian), brought humanity close to extinction. At the same time, children with animal features were born. Many people, unsure whether the children were victims or the cause of the virus, began to hunt them down. After ten years living in the forest, hybrid child Gus (Christian Convery) befriends lonely wanderer Tommy Jepperd (Nonso Anozie, Artemis Fowl). Together the two will embark on a great adventure through what’s left of the United States in search of answers to Gus’s origins, Jepperd’s past, and the true meaning of the word home. But their story is full of unexpected allies and enemies, and Gus will soon discover that the lush and dangerous world outside the forest is far more complicated than he thought.

The eight episodes of Sweet Tooth debut all together with us today Friday 4 June on Netflix, we leave you with the trailer in Italian, in the original language and the featurette Comic to Screen.