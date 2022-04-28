What is the 16/8 diet? The diet followed by the most famous stars in the world

The 16/8 diet has been practiced for thousands of years and is an important tradition in many countries around the world. Many movie and music stars have decided to follow it: this is what it consists of.

One of the most popular lifestyles is 16/8 intermittent fasting. Proponents say it’s a simple and sustainable way to lose weight and improve overall health. The actress also spoke about it openly Jennifer Anistonstating that since following this diet he feels much better.

With summer just around the corner, many people are looking for diets and ways to drop a few extra pounds. Some use ginger as a spice that helps with weight loss, while others prefer to follow a diet prescribed by a nutritionist. Among the most popular habits in recent years is the diet 16/8 or intermittent fasting.

As mentioned at the beginning, one of the stars in the world of showbiz who has embraced this food practice is there Jennifer Aniston. The actress confessed that since she has been following this diet, she has been feeling much better. In practice, it is a question of not ingesting solid food for 16 hours. But let’s see in detail what it consists of.

Diet 16/8: this is what intermittent fasting is

The practice of intermittent fasting 16/8 involves limiting the intake of foods and beverages containing calories to one window of 8 hours per day. So do not eat the food for the rest 16 hours, however, you can drink water and other calorie-free beverages, such as coffee or tea. You can repeat this cycle as many times as you like, from once or twice a week to every day, depending on your preference.

The popularity of this fasting method has grown widely among those looking to lose weight and burn fat, as reported in the portal. FarmaEnergy. While other diets often set strict rules, 16/8 intermittent fasting is generally considered less restrictive and more flexible and works with most lifestyles.

Many people prefer to eat between 12 and 20, as they only need to fast during the night and skip breakfast, but they can still eat a balanced lunch and dinner, along with some snacks throughout the day.

Others choose to eat between 9am and 5pm, which allows plenty of time for a healthy breakfast around 9am, a standard lunch around noon, and a light or early dinner or hearty snack around 4.30pm before starting the fast .

Food list and meal plan

To maximize the potential health benefits of your diet, fill up on it foods rich in nutrients. It is indeed essential to take a large amount of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, healthy fats And protein source. Drinking calorie-free beverages such as water and unsweetened tea and coffee, even while fasting, helps control appetite by keeping you hydrated.

It’s best to avoid ultra-processed foods like packaged snacks, fried foods, sugary drinks, and most frozen meals. These negate the positive effects of the 16/8 intermittent diet, as well as can damage health.

(The information in this article is for informational purposes only and refers to scientific studies reported in medical journals. It does not in any way replace the consultation of a doctor or specialist and does not have the purpose of making a diagnosis or recommending treatments)